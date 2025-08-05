High Sheriff, high praise – Bognor Regis Repair Café shines

At its second event, held on Saturday 2nd August, the Bognor Makerspace was honoured to welcome Dr Tim Fooks, High Sheriff of West Sussex.

During his visit, he spent time chatting with the brilliant volunteers — skilled experts in electrics, woodwork, horology, and haberdashery. While they don’t currently fix bikes, the team is able to repair a wide range of household items. Donations for each item repaired are greatly appreciated and go directly toward the running costs. Meanwhile, the café was in full swing, serving refreshments alongside tempting cakes, sausage rolls, and cheese straws.

Joanna Kelly, Makerspace Manager, gave the High Sheriff a tour of The Bognor Makerspace. She spoke to him about the wide variety of creative and community-driven activities that take place here, including Making Theatre Gaining Skills, Wellbeing programmes, the Bognor Woodwork & Craft Club, and the Resourceful Community Scrapstore — all of which contribute to the welcoming atmosphere.

During his visit, he met Judy, who had brought in her five-year-old Dyson hairdryer that kept cutting out after just a few seconds. After a brief inspection, Frank, one of our skilled electrical volunteers - managed to get it working again, which left Judy happy.

The Bognor Woodwork & Craft Club had a selection of their handcrafted items on display, including tables and bird boxes, available for sale. The club is open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10:00am to 1:00pm. They also take commissions for wooden furniture, can upcycle existing pieces, and create custom items using our 3D printer and laser cutter.

The High Sheriff also viewed the flexible spaces available for hire, such as the kitchen, Fabric Room, Wellbeing Room, mezzanine space, art & craft space, and the welcoming foyer – all vibrant, unique areas you must see for yourself!

He said, “From the moment I entered The Bognor Makerspace, and throught my visit, I received a very warm welcome. There is a generosity of spirit here which combines powerfully with the wide range of practical skills on offer to deliver, already, a huge benefit to both individuals and the community – Makerspace is a place where not just things are repaired, but people too. In my role as High Sheriff of West Sussex, I want to express my thanks to all those who have made The Bognor Makerspace and Bognor Regis Repair Café happen and I wish it well for the future. I have no doubt it will be a centre for the local community and will be admired across the region.”

Have a zip that needs fixing, a hem that needs sewing, or a blunt knife that needs sharpening? Maybe a broken watch or clock? A faulty mixer? A wobbly chair? Don’t bin it – fix it!

For all enquiries, please email: [email protected]

Check out the website for details on all activities running at The Bognor Makerspace: www.bognormake.co.uk

