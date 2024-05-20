Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Home-Start Chichester & District welcomed the newly appointed High Sheriff, Mrs Philippa Gogarty, to their office on May 15. Philippa spoke with staff, families, and volunteers to learn more about the charity’s work to support families with young children in the area.

Home-Start Chichester & District was founded in 2008 to provide one-to-one volunteer support in the home for families with young children. The charity also runs supportive and welcoming family groups for parents to socialise and for their children to play.

Philippa has worked extensively with local charities such as The Sanctuary in Chichester to support and befriend refugees who are newly placed in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During her year as High Sheriff, Philippa is keen to focus on highlighting the hardships caused by poverty and gaps in service provision for people living in West Sussex. She deeply understands and recognises the work done by volunteers in all aspects of the county's life.

High Sheriff Mrs Philippa Gogarty with the staff of Home-Start Chichester & District.

Visiting Home-Start Chichester & District, Philippa talked to staff and trustees about the increasing demands on the service. She also met families who attended one of the Family Groups, who explained to Philippa the importance of Home-Start support in the lives of their children.

Commenting on her visit, Philippa said: ‘It was heart-warming and soul-affirming to learn more about your work in Chichester and see first-hand what a difference you make to mothers, fathers and young children. The care and relationships you provide for families who would otherwise struggle makes the difference between coping and not coping.”

Home-Start Chichester & District Manager Lois Rowlands said: ‘It was wonderful to meet Philippa and share the fabulous support that staff and volunteers offer families and their children. It is fantastic to know that we have Philippa’s support during her year as High Sheriff.”