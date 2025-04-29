High Sheriff thanks Sussex Snowdrop Trust for outstanding service to children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The High Sheriff of West Sussex, Dr Tim Fooks, visited the Sussex Snowdrop Trust to meet Co Founder Di Levantine and to thank the Trust for the outstanding work they do to support children with life-threatening or terminal illnesses and their families.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For over 30 years, Snowdrop has provided nursing care at home for children and young people who have a life-threatening illness such as cancer, heart and lung conditions, and ensures that their families are supported as well.

The service, which the charity provides, extends to those living within an area up to 16 miles from Chichester. Snowdrop also provides a nurse, who works within Fordwater School in Chichester, whose pupils all have severe learning difficulties. Unfortunately some of them have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Fooks said, “Despite tremendous advances in medical care, there are still many children who develop life-threatening conditions. The Sussex Snowdrop Trust provides a unique service to these children and their families with nurses and counsellors available to meet all these needs of these very special young people. In the most difficult of circumstances the Snowdrop give hope and positivity to all involved. They are a jewel in the crown of the voluntary sector in West Susssex and certainly deserve our ongoing thanks and full support.”

Sussex Snowdrop nurses care for chidren of all ages who with life-threatening conditions.

Di Levantine said, “We were delighted to welcome Dr Tim Fooks the High Sheriff of West Sussex to the Walberton office so that he could learn more about the work of the unique Snowdrop Trust. Dr Fooks has a special interest in Mental Health issues and we talked about the importance of the work of the Snowdrop Counsellors, and also the impact that the recent addition of a Snowdrop nurse has made at Fordwater school. We look forward to inviting him to our events and being able to see him again during his special year as High Sheriff.”