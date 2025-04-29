High Sheriff thanks Sussex Snowdrop Trust for outstanding service to children

By Tim Fooks
Contributor
Published 29th Apr 2025, 23:24 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 08:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The High Sheriff of West Sussex, Dr Tim Fooks, visited the Sussex Snowdrop Trust to meet Co Founder Di Levantine and to thank the Trust for the outstanding work they do to support children with life-threatening or terminal illnesses and their families.

For over 30 years, Snowdrop has provided nursing care at home for children and young people who have a life-threatening illness such as cancer, heart and lung conditions, and ensures that their families are supported as well.

The service, which the charity provides, extends to those living within an area up to 16 miles from Chichester. Snowdrop also provides a nurse, who works within Fordwater School in Chichester, whose pupils all have severe learning difficulties. Unfortunately some of them have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dr Fooks said, “Despite tremendous advances in medical care, there are still many children who develop life-threatening conditions. The Sussex Snowdrop Trust provides a unique service to these children and their families with nurses and counsellors available to meet all these needs of these very special young people. In the most difficult of circumstances the Snowdrop give hope and positivity to all involved. They are a jewel in the crown of the voluntary sector in West Susssex and certainly deserve our ongoing thanks and full support.”

Sussex Snowdrop nurses care for chidren of all ages who with life-threatening conditions.Sussex Snowdrop nurses care for chidren of all ages who with life-threatening conditions.
Sussex Snowdrop nurses care for chidren of all ages who with life-threatening conditions.

Di Levantine said, “We were delighted to welcome Dr Tim Fooks the High Sheriff of West Sussex to the Walberton office so that he could learn more about the work of the unique Snowdrop Trust. Dr Fooks has a special interest in Mental Health issues and we talked about the importance of the work of the Snowdrop Counsellors, and also the impact that the recent addition of a Snowdrop nurse has made at Fordwater school. We look forward to inviting him to our events and being able to see him again during his special year as High Sheriff.”

Related topics:Tim FooksHigh Sheriff
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice