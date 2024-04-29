Hip, Hip, Hooray for St Georges Day at care home
and live on Freeview channel 276
In honour of the patron saint of England, staff and residents at the home marked the day with the opening of their new pop-up bar.
The bar was stocked with the resident’s favourite drinks and bar snacks. There was live musical entertainment from Dave Collins who had everyone dancing. Giving the celebrations a gourmet twist, the head chef at the home, prepared a traditional roast lamb dinner.
General Manager, Rikki said: “Everyone at Lydfords really enjoyed this afternoon’s event. There was lots of excitement about our new bar that our maintenance manager made, we will be using this in the garden throughout summer.
"The entertainment was brilliant and Dace played a selection of 50s rock and roll which had everyone dancing and singing."