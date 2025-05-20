Historic re-election for Polegate Mayor Cllr Dan Dunbar
The re-election took place at the annual meeting of the Polegate Town Council, where councillors voted to support Cllr Dunbar’s continued leadership. His third term reflects a strong endorsement of his service, dedication, and the stability he has brought to the council and the wider community.
Alongside him, Cllr Stephen Shing was also re-elected as Deputy Mayor for a second consecutive year, reinforcing a leadership team that has been praised for its continuity and collaborative approach.
Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Dunbar expressed his gratitude: “It was an honour to be re-elected for a third term to continue to represent our town as Mayor. In last year, I attended 90 civic engagements and I’m grateful my fellow councillors showed their confidence in myself to continue in this important role.
"I am also thankful to the residents who have reached out with supportive and encouraging messages, which is truly appreciated. Over the next year we have a challenging time ahead in preparation for the new Unitary Authority and it’s important we put politics aside and work together for the benefit of our community.”
Cllr Shing also thanked the council, saying: “It’s a privilege to support Cllr Dunbar and to continue serving our community in this role. Together, we will keep working to ensure Polegate remains a thriving and welcoming town.”
This year’s appointments reflect a desire for consistency as the council focuses on key priorities such as community engagement, events and wellbeing and infrastructure improvements.