Historic Steamship Waverley makes a return call to Newhaven

By Julia Johnson
Contributor
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 22:46 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2025, 09:08 BST
Newhaven Port welcomed back the historic paddle steamer Waverley after a hiatus of 40 years. The vessel, the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer still in operation, arrived just after 1 pm for berthing trials and remained in harbour for an hour before continuing her voyage. We hope  to welcome her return in the future.

Built on the River Clyde in 1946 and entering service the following year, Waverley is powered by her original triple-expansion steam engine and now sails seasonal excursions around the UK. She has been listed on the UK’s National Historic Fleet as a vessel of national significance.

Heritage sailings such as this bring maritime history to life, and the sight of the paddler berthing in Newhaven drew interest from onlookers and port staff alike.

Harbour Master Stephen Tindale said: "Following a request from the Paddle Steamer Waverley, we were delighted to welcome her back to Newhaven for berthing trials. Newhaven was the first ever south coast port that the Waverley visited, with her inaugural call here taking place in April 1978. We hope to see her return again as part of her future south coast itinerary."

