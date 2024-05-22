‘Home from Home’ care community in Littlehampton to hold companionship café and open days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Norden House, a new care community near Littlehampton, is to hold a series of open days and companionship cafes to welcome the West Sussex community to the new facility.

Norden House opened earlier this year and supports residents to continue to live active and fulfilling lives, aiming to enhance wellbeing and reduce the stigma around frailty and dementia.

The layout, look, feel and amenities of the £10million facility have been designed based on successful Dutch models, to provide a ‘home from home’ environment for older people who are looking for residential care and may need support with nursing needs or dementia.

Running through the centre of the community is a ‘high street’ with a hair salon and the Honey Bee Tea Room. It is here, that staff at Norden House will host the Companionship Café where anyone from the local community can come and enjoy complimentary refreshments, tasty treats and entertainment.

Norden House welcomes local community

The Companionship Café will take place between 13:00 and 15:00 on 29 May, 11 and 25 June, 9 and 23 July, 6 and 20 August 2024.

Norden House will hold a series of open days throughout the summer to allow visitors an in-depth look at their unique model of care.

Norden House has been inspired by research into what people with dementia want from the built care environment and the Hogeweyk in dementia village in Holland. Residents live with up to seven other people in a household, who have similar care needs or are at a similar stage of dementia, important for reducing stress and encouraging socialisation. Each household has its own kitchen, open plan lounge dining room, day lounge spaces and ensuite bedrooms many of which have their own patio. Residents are encouraged to go about ‘daily routines’ and contribute to the running of village life.

The open days will include a tour of the facility, opportunities to speak to staff and more information on the patient-led care.

They will take place from 10:30 to 16:00 on 6 June, 4 July, 1 August and 5 September 2024.

There is no need to book for either the open days or the Companionship Cafes. Norden House is situation in Crookthorn Lane, Climping, behind Maidenhead Aquatics (on A259).

Marie Forrester, Deputy Manager of Norden House, said: “At Norden House, we want to remove the barriers that people face when living with dementia, and allow them to keep a sense of normality. Involving the community is an important part of that experience for our residents.

“We are delighted to be opening our doors on various dates through the summer and we hope our neighbours will pop in for a cuppa and a chat and see the unique care we are delivering.