Home Instead East Sussex office staff walk over 1,000 miles to raise £1,416 for Parkinson's UK

Three Home Instead offices across East Sussex have successfully completed a month-long walking challenge, raising £1,416 for Parkinson's UK. Throughout September 2025, Care Professionals and staff from the high-quality home care provider's Brighton, Lewes and Eastbourne offices walked a mile every day, collectively covering 1,033 miles.

The challenge was designed to be inclusive, encouraging participation from team members of all fitness levels. What began as plans for a single team hike evolved into a daily commitment that not only raised vital funds but also promoted wellbeing and awareness of Parkinson's disease.

Parkinson's is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure. The funds raised will support crucial research and provide much-needed assistance to those living with the condition, a cause of particular importance to the Home Instead teams, who support clients with Parkinson's every day and witness first-hand the challenges they and their families face.

Ian Cottrell, Director of Home Instead Eastbourne and Hailsham, said "We're incredibly proud of our team's commitment to this challenge. Supporting people with Parkinson's is something we do daily in our work, and this fundraiser allowed us to make an even greater impact. Walking together each day brought our team closer whilst raising awareness for such an important cause."

Home Instead Eastbourne and Hailsham Team

Alison Scutt, Director of Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield, commented "The dedication shown by our staff has been truly inspiring. Despite covering the greatest distance of 450 miles, our team remained motivated knowing that every step was helping fund research and support for people affected by Parkinson's. This challenge reminded us why we do what we do."

Liz Brackley, Director of Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham, added "Making this challenge inclusive was key to its success. By committing to just a mile a day, everyone could participate and feel part of something meaningful. Our team's enthusiasm never waivered, and we're delighted to have raised £560 for such a vital cause."

James Beeching, Parkinson’s UK Community Fundraiser for the South East, said: "We're so grateful to everyone at Home Instead across Brighton, Lewes and Eastbourne for going the extra mile - quite literally - for people living with Parkinson's. Their commitment to walking every day not only raised an incredible amount but also helped shine a light on the importance of staying active, something we know can make a real difference in managing Parkinson's symptoms. It's wonderful to see teams who already support people with the condition through their work come together in such a meaningful way. A huge thank you to everyone involved for your dedication and compassion."

Final Totals:

Home Instead Brighton, Hove and Shoreham Team

Brighton: £560 raised, 270 miles walked

Lewes: £301 raised, 450 miles walked

Eastbourne: £555 raised, 313 miles walked

Combined Total: £1,416 raised, 1,033 miles walked

Every pound raised will help Parkinson's UK fund groundbreaking research and provide essential support services for individuals and families affected by the condition.