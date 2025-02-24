Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur celebrates 25 Years of improving local families’ lives

Local charity Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur has kicked off a year of celebrations marking 25 years of supporting families in need, starting with a special gathering at Arundel Town Hall last week.

The event brought together funders, supporters, volunteers - past and present, health visitors, referrers, local charities working in partnership, councilors, staff and trustees—all key figures in the charity’s mission to provide vital support to struggling families.

Among the distinguished guests were High Sheriff Phillipa Gogarty and Lord Lieutenant Lady Emma Barnard, who spoke passionately about the charity’s profound impact. Vince Mewett, Chair of Trustees and long-standing volunteer, also addressed attendees, reflecting on the life-changing difference Home-Start volunteers have made over the past quarter-century.

One of the most moving moments came from a local mum, cradling her baby, who bravely shared her personal struggles and the transformative support she has received from Home-Start.

Volunteer support on buggy walks

The event was made possible thanks to the generosity of Arundel Mayor Tony Hunt, who provided the stunning venue free of charge, and Paul Money of Arundel Post Office, who covered the cost of the lunch. Notably, Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur is both one of the mayor’s chosen charities and the ‘Charity of the Year’ for Arundel Post Office. Following the event, the Chair of Felpham Parish Council expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying: “What an amazing, wonderful, and sharing event you put on. Both the Vice Chair and I couldn’t have been more pleased or cared for. What an incredible group you are! We would be HONOURED to be included in anything you do. Thank you enormously.”

25 Years of Changing Lives For a quarter of a century, Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur has been quietly improving the lives of local babies and children who don’t have a voice. The charity is powered by a dedicated team of parents, grandparents, and professionals who use their lived experiences to build brighter futures. Since its inception, Home-Start has improved the home environments of 9,500 children across 4,250 families, offering crucial early intervention to those who need it most.

As the charity embarks on its 25th-anniversary celebrations, this milestone serves as a powerful reminder of the extraordinary impact of community-driven support. But the need for their services has never been greater. Last year, they were forced to pause all new referrals for two months, leaving families with nowhere to turn. And of those they did support last year, as many as 85% were referred with ‘complex needs’. The issues families are struggling with are as challenging as they have ever been – whether financial pressures, mental or physical health difficulties, living with domestic abuse, bereavement or being a lone parent – for so many families, life feels insurmountable.

In their 25th year, they are determined to rise to the challenge. Their goal is to recruit, train, and place 25 new volunteers to support 100 new children. But to help them to do this, they need to raise £25,000.

Lord-Lieutenant, Lady Emma Barnard speaking about the incredible support Home-Start has given to local families for 25 years

Any donation can help them reach more children, provide vital support, and ensure no family falls through the cracks. Together, they’ve already changed thousands of lives. With help, they can change thousands more.

To donate, or get involved in their celebrations, go to their website www.home-startawa.org.uk

There are many different opportunities to volunteer, whether 2-3 hours a week to support a family in their home or in a Family Group, to help with admin, fundraising or various projects, like school readiness – go to www.home-startawa.org.uk/volunteer/