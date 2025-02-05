Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur celebrates 25 years supporting 9,500 local children and their families through difficult times

For those of us who remember a quarter of a century ago, the only ‘virus’ we were worrying about was the Millenium Bug – and that one didn’t actually cause global chaos! Mobiles could only be used for calls and texts, reality TV launched with ‘Big Brother’ and Billy Elliot danced his way into our hearts. And at that time, behind the scenes, volunteers for Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur started giving vital support to struggling parents in their homes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridget Richardson CEO, at the helm of the charity for 17 years reflects; “There have been huge changes for children over the last 25 years. They are now supervised until they are much older and play time is much more structured and organised. Kids are much more dependent on technology and whilst that does give them greater access to friends and family, it also brings negative effects that are well documented. I’d also say children are worried about world events at a much younger age. They are developing mental health issues earlier in their lives and obesity has risen exponentially. I would argue that parents are generally more stressed too. As much as I’d love to envisage a world without the need for charities like ours, I’m sorry to say that we are needed now, more than ever.”

She continues; “As a newly doting grandma, I acutely recall how exhausting being a parent can be. For families who have so many other pressures to contend with, such as financial struggles, mental or physical health difficulties, living with domestic abuse, bereavement or being a lone parent, life can feel insurmountable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More positively, Home-Start Arun Worthing and Adur have been doing incredible work behind the scenes - improving the lives of local babies and children who don’t have a voice. It is a community run service of local parents, grandparents and professionals giving lived experience to create brighter futures for local children. Over the past quarter century, the charity has helped improve the home environment for 9500 children in 4250 families.

Home-Start at work!

Says a dad who received counselling support from the charity “I was at rock bottom. I thought my life was over and wanted it to end. If it wasn’t for Home-Start, I’m quite sure my children would not have a father today. They really helped me turn myself around.”

Practical and emotional support is given weekly in family homes, on the phone, in family groups or via their counselling service. They also support HMP Ford Family days helping to rebuild fractured relationships with children and their non-resident dads. Working holistically with the whole family, early targeted, reliable, regular volunteer support enables parents to grow in confidence, increase resilience, strengthen the relationship with their children and feel more connected with their community.

The charity kick-starts the year of celebrations with a ‘Meet the Charity’ event in Arundel Town Hall on 13 February. It invites funders and supporters of the charity to meet trustees, staff, volunteers and families at 1pm. Tickets are limited with just a few spaces left so call 01903 953799 to book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrations will continue throughout the year, so if you’d like to get involved, contact their fundraiser Lucy on [email protected]. Keep an eye on their website www.home-startawa.org.uk or sign up to their bi-monthly newsletters on their website or scan the QR code. They are also keen to collect stories from families who received support in the past and previous volunteers. Get in touch initially via the contact page on their website.

Sign up to receive Home-Start newsletters - news, events, appeals & all things family

Lucy Knowles, their Fundraising Manager states;

“This little-known charity has been doing such incredible work behind the scenes in our community for a quarter century. It’s about time we really started shouting about the difference our volunteers and staff make to the lives of children and their families in our community! I urge anyone interested in joining our work – whether volunteering, working in partnership, donating or taking part in our celebrations this year, do get in touch!”