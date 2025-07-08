Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur Launches 2024/25 Impact Report celebrating 25 years of transforming local lives of children and their families

Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur (AWA) is proud to unveil its 2024/25 Impact Report, marking an inspiring 25 years of dedicated service to families across the region. The report shines a spotlight on the life-changing difference compassionate, early intervention can make for parents and young children facing adversity.

Since its founding, Home-Start AWA has supported over 4,250 families across Arun, Worthing & Adur and improved the lives of more than 9,500 children, offering free, non-judgemental and confidential support to families with at least one child under five. With 2024/25 bringing some of the most pressing challenges yet – from a surge in child poverty to escalating mental health issues – the charity’s work has never been more vital.

“Home-Start’s approach is simple yet profound: trained volunteers provide one-to-one, compassionate support to parents of young children, walking alongside them through some of their most difficult times.” says Patron Dr Chris Warren Adamson. “This early intervention prevents crises, builds confidence, and fosters connection, helping families transition from surviving to thriving... easing the pressure on public services and strengthening local communities.”

The report highlights the charity’s continued success:

Home-Start volunteer supports a family visit to the zoo

336 children supported last year alone.

supported last year alone. 4,184 hours of volunteer support provided – equivalent to over £87,000 in value.

provided – equivalent to over £87,000 in value. 93% of families reported feeling less isolated, 90% of parents feeling an improvement in their self-esteem and 90% better able to deal with their children’s behaviour - marked improvements in mental and physical health, parenting confidence, and child wellbeing.

Current key services include weekly volunteer home visits, family groups, telephone support, counselling for parents affected by domestic abuse, buggy walks, outings, and support for dads to reconnect with their children in HM Ford Prison.

Real-life stories featured in the report – including from families like Maddie and Harry, and from young voices like Maisie – illustrate the deep, personal impact Home-Start has had across generations. One parent described the service as “a lifeline,” while volunteer stories demonstrate the mutual benefits of giving back.

Looking ahead, Home-Start AWA is launching a bold appeal: to raise £25,000 in its 25th year to recruit and train 25 new volunteers who will go on to support over 100 additional children in 2025. You can donate towards their appeal here: https://home-startawa.org.uk/25-years/

Home-Start AWA's new Impact Report

The charity invites everyone – individuals, businesses, schools, and community groups – to get involved through volunteering, fundraising, taking part at events or simply spreading the word.

Says Dr Warren Adamson, “Home-Start AWA creates not just better outcomes for families today, but more hopeful futures for tomorrow’s children. This 25th year is a celebration of the dedication of staff, volunteers, partners, and families who have shaped the charity’s journey—and a reminder of the ongoing need for this crucial work.”

To read the full Impact Report or find out more how to support, visit - https://home-startawa.org.uk/impact-report-24-25-read-it-here/ Or contact [email protected] for a hard copy in the post.