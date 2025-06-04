Home-Start Arun, Worthing and Adur celebrates 25 years of volunteer support with a special volunteer celebration event

Last week, in advance of national Volunteers Week, Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur welcomed its dedicated team of volunteers to a joyful celebration event at the beautiful location of Burpham Community Hall to mark 25 years of unwavering volunteer support for local families.

The event was filled with warmth, laughter, and heartfelt appreciation as Home-Start volunteers gathered to enjoy homemade cakes, flower arranging, quizzes, thoughtful gifts, a delicious lunch – and a special thank you from the charity’s patron, Sarah King, who even baked the scones and provided some flowers from her garden for the occasion.

This celebration not only honoured the incredible work of current volunteers but also highlighted the powerful impact they’ve had across a quarter of a century – offering vital emotional and practical support to families with young children across the region.

Home-Start offers a wide range of volunteer roles – from weekly home visiting, supporting a family group, special projects such as school readiness or home cooking on a budget to support with administration and fundraising - every hour generously given helps to build stronger, more resilient children, families and communities.

Home-Start volunteers enjoying delicious home baked scones

As part of the charity’s 25th anniversary, Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur has launched a new campaign to recruit 25 new volunteers in 2025, with the aim of supporting 100 additional children. With just 2-3 hours a week, volunteers can make a life-changing difference to families facing challenges such as isolation, mental health issues, financial hardship, and the demands of parenting young children.

"Volunteers are at the heart of everything we do," said Bridget Richardson (CEO) "and this celebration was a small token of our immense gratitude. We’re excited to grow our team in 2025 and continue providing families with the support they need and deserve."

To find out more about volunteering opportunities with Home-Start Arun, Worthing & Adur, visit www.home-startawa.org.uk/volunteer/ or email [email protected]. Full training and ongoing support are provided.