Home-Start provides important family support, says MP

Chichester MP Jess Brown-Fuller praised the support offered by Home-Start Chichester & District while speaking at its AGM this month.

Home-start is an early years support charity that helps parents build better lives for their children throughout the Chichester area. Its staff and volunteers help new parents and families by providing one-to one support, baby groups, day trips and much more.

The charity recruits and trains volunteers, all of whom have had experience caring for children, and then matches volunteers with families to provide additional support when needed. Volunteers visit families for two or three hours a week. To receive help, families need to have at least one pre-school child. Since 2008 the charity has achieved positive outcomes for more than 1000 families in the community.

“We are lucky to have such an amazing child and family support group in our area and I urge anyone who feels they need some extra help to contact them,” said Jess.