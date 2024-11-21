Homelessness charity Sussex Emmaus hosts sustainable Christmas wreath workshops

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This festive season, Sussex Emmaus, a charity dedicated to supporting people affected by homelessness, is offering three exclusive Christmas Wreath Workshops at its historic site in Portslade Village, Brighton.

Participants can create wreaths using sustainable, upcycled, and reusable materials, making for a beautifully eco-friendly decoration.

Leading the workshops is charity volunteer Claire, who works as Head of Product Design at Sussex University and is an expert in circular economy design. Claire will guide attendees in crafting one-of-a-kind wreaths, with all proceeds supporting Sussex Emmaus’s vital mission to help individuals rebuild their lives after experiencing homelessness.

The workshops include a special family-focused event featuring preloved toys from the charity superstore, making it a memorable activity for all. The workshops will be held as follows:

Friday, November 29 at 6 pm; Thursday, December 5 at 6 pm Family Wreath Workshop: Saturday, December 7 at 2 pm

Tickets are £45 per person and include all wreath-making materials, a mince pie, and a glass of non-alcoholic mulled wine. The family workshop is priced at £45 for one adult and one child, including all materials, mince pie, non-alcoholic mulled wine, and hot chocolate for children. Places are limited so booking is essential.

Rachida Zitouni, Business Manager at Sussex Emmaus, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the community to these sustainable wreath-making events. The workshops provide the perfect opportunity to craft a unique holiday decoration while supporting our cause to help people rebuild their lives after experiencing homelessness.

“We’re grateful to Claire for her skills and time in making these events possible. Her expertise brings a unique, sustainable touch to each wreath, making the workshops an extra special experience for all involved and we look forward to seeing everyone’s beautiful creations.”

Since its founding in 1997, Sussex Emmaus has been dedicated to helping people out of homelessness by providing a stable home, a supportive community, and skill-building opportunities through its café and second-hand shops.

For more information and to book tickets, visit Emmaus Brighton.