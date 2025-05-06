Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Horam and Vines Cross Village News

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Please note. This column will now include Chiddingly in its copy. Any organisation wishing to promote their event please contact: [email protected]

HORAM and VINES CROSS PARISH COUNCIL

Would like to apologise for any inconvenience it may have caused to the play area being closed from 6 May for a couple of days due to resurfacing work taking place. Than you

Horam Parish Council Logo

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again accidents were reported on the A267 near the fuel station last week. There were two separate crashes, one adjacent to the entrance to the Esso petrol station, the other further along the A267 near the Furness Lane Junction. Police attended this accident. The worrying factor for residents living near the petrol station is the increasing frequency of accidents. I personally use the petrol station. I have found, on many occasions, when customers shop after refuelling, there is a backup of vehicles having to wait in a dangerous position (backing out onto the A267). Cllr Andy Billings, Chair of Horam Parish Council said: “Having walked up and down that stretch of road for nearly 19 years I can confirm, first hand, to seeing a good number of shunted cars, damaged fences and gates (where the car is hit hard enough to be shunted down the bank), missing and/or smashed wing mirrors and dented wings.” The A267 Road Safety Group will be meeting Cllr Billings to discuss ways that could help make the stretch of road adjacent to the petrol station a little safer for everyone.

EAST SUSSEX WRAS

Celebrating 30 Years of Wildlife Rescue – and 40 Years of Trevor’s Dedication! This year marks an incredible 30th Anniversary for East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) — three decades of saving wildlife, responding to emergencies, and making a lasting impact across East Sussex. Even more remarkable, our founder Trevor Weeks MBE is celebrating 40 years of tireless work in wildlife rescue and conservation. What started as a young boy’s passion has grown into one of the UK’s most trusted wildlife rescue charities — and it’s all thanks to Trevor’s dedication and the amazing support from our community. Watch our special anniversary video to see where it all began, and hear messages of support from local MPs, emergency services, community groups, charities, local businesses — and even a few celebrities! https://youtu.be/ZzqpQKsoTtU?si=xrwIuwYJcauDb9aa Support Our Anniversary Appeal As we look to the future, we need your help to ensure we can keep providing this vital service. Please consider donating to our 30th Anniversary Appeal – every pound helps us continue rescuing and rehabilitating injured and orphaned wildlife. Don’t miss Trevor’s Founders Raffle! Packed with amazing prizes generously donated by supporters and local businesses – all proceeds go towards our lifesaving work. Get your tickets now at: https://wildlifeambulance.org/anniversary-appeal-2025/ Thank you for being part of our journey – and here’s to the next 30 years of compassion, care, and conservation! #WRAS30 #TrevorWeeks40 #WildlifeRescue #EastSussex #SupportWildlife #FoundersRaffle #WRASAppeal

CHIDDINGLY PARISH BONFIRE SOCIETY

Summer Barn Dance, 14 June at Hawthbush Farm TN21 OJY. Music and calling by D’Arcy Spice, 6-10pm. Food from 6.30 pm. First Dance at 7pm. Bar by Gun Brewery. Tickets including food £20 per adult, £10 for children 5-15, Family £50. Tickets also available from Chiddingly Village Stores.

CHIDDINGLY VILLAGE VE DAY 80 TEA DANCE

11 May Chiddingly Village Hall 1.30 -5pm Step back in time to 1940’s entertainment with the Maxie Dolls. Traditional afternoon tea, Children’s Crafts, Activities and Games Memorabilia, Dancing and Singing, Beer and Cider. Tickets £12 adult, £5 Children under 13. £30 family of 4

BATEMANS MUSIC

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you love live music? Visit Bateman's this May to see local bands performing in the Mulberry Garden. Coming up... East Sussex Concert Band. Saturday 10 May. Performances at 12pm & 2pm. Sussex Brass Band - Sunday 11 May Performances at 12pm & 2pm. The Adur Concert Band Sunday 25 May - Performances at 11.30am & 1.30pm Find out more by visiting the Things to See and Do section at nationaltrust.org.uk/batemans

!st HORAM SCOUT GROUP

Did you know 1st Horam Scout Group is 60 years old this year! Come along and celebrate with us at Horam Scout HQ on Friday 27th June from 6.30-8.30pm It’s also an opportunity to come and meet the leaders and find out a bit more about what scouting fun is all about.