Horsham District celebrates Love Parks Week

As part of this year’s national ‘Love Parks Week’ campaign, Horsham District Council is encouraging everyone to get out and about and enjoy all that our local parks and green spaces have to offer.

This year Love Parks Week is being celebrated in Horsham from Saturday 26 July to Wednesday 30 July from 9.30am to 4.00pm. The Council will be supporting the national Keep Britain Tidy sponsored campaign by offering a packed programme of activities at several of its most attractive and popular green spaces across the District.

The aim of the initiative is to get local people out and about in the great outdoors and have fun, connect with nature and appreciate the beauty of our local parks.

Starting on 26 July children and families will be able to participate in a wide range of free and low-cost activities designed to appeal to all abilities and interests.

Polish up your circus tricks skills

The amazing Fabularium live theatre team are back with a selection of shows, telling tales to music and singing. There will be nature themed arts and crafts where you can make a miniature garden, create bird wood cookies, whittle your own plant stake or decorate your own nature inspired wood tile.

You can also try your hand at learning new circus skills or take part in garden games and sports, nature quizzes and trails, or just come along and enjoy our play areas and discover new places to play.

Events will take place at the following venues:

Saturday 26 July – Bennetts Field, Horsham

Lots of crafts on offer

Sunday 27 July – Fletchers Croft, Steyning

Monday 28 July – Leechpool Woods, Horsham

Tuesday 29July – Henfield Common Wed 30 July – Southwater Country Park.

This year, please do check our website as for some sessions pre-booking is essential and small charges do apply.

The Fabularium players make a welcome return

For more information and to book for events and activities please go to:

Horsham District Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Culture and Green Spaces Cllr David Skipp said:

“It’s great that we are celebrating Love Parks Week again which has proved so popular in the past.

“As a council we have so many lovely parks and green spaces across Horsham District and I am delighted that we are embracing them with all these outdoor activities.

“Come along and enjoy the amazing events which are such good value and have such a broad appeal across our parks, open spaces and woodland areas.”

For media queries please email [email protected]

