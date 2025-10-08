Horsham MP discovers garden centre’s sustainable secrets

A Sussex plant nursery’s effort to lead the way in sustainable horticulture has been witnessed first-hand by the local MP.

On a recent visit to Old Barn Nurseries at Dial Post, Horsham MP John Milne heard how the family-run wholesale nursery was one of the few UK growers to operate entirely peat-free.

The 11 acre site, alongside the A24, produces hundreds of thousands of plants per year on the 3 acre nursery which not only supply Tates own garden centres across Sussex but are also sold wider afield. The benefits of locally-grown plants, over imported ones are many, such as better adaptation to our climate, fewer transport miles, and stronger, healthier growth once planted.

Mr Milne met Benjamin Tate, executive director of the family-owned nursery who outlined the nursery’s substantial investment in rainwater harvesting and storage, underlying its commitment to environmentally responsible growing practices. Rainwater is a natural resource, welcomed by the plants in preference to treated tap water.

"We were delighted to welcome John Milne MP, show him our nursery, and highlight both the challenges we face and the sustainable innovations driving our business forward," said Benjamin Tate.