Horsham seven-year-old with heart condition raises £1,300 with charity walk challenge

James Bravery, from Broadbridge Heath, near Horsham, was born with three holes in his heart and a bicuspid aortic valve, meaning one of the valves in his heart does not work properly.

The condition was detected shortly after James was born. His mother, Emma, said: “After a couple of days, James stopped feeding properly. He lost so much weight that the doctors were concerned about him, and I rushed him back to the hospital.

“A doctor listened to his heart and thought they could hear a murmur. They whisked James off for some tests, and that’s when they found the problems with his heart.”

The news came as a shock to Emma, 48. She said: “It was really scary. The names of the conditions don’t mean anything to you. You just know there’s a problem with your child’s heart, and you’re afraid of what it could mean for them.”

Fortunately, after a few days of care in the hospital, James’ condition stabilised, and he was able to return home. Since then, doctors have continued to monitor his heart condition. While he will need an operation to replace the faulty valve, James remains a happy and active young boy, even if he sometimes struggles to keep up with his friends.

James said: “I sometimes feel unwell with chest pain, and I feel tired sometimes too and get a bit short of breath when I run about too much.

“I want to have a normal childhood, so I always do everything I want to do but I have to be quite grown up and let someone know if I feel unwell straight away.

“My school are amazing and take good care of me and my mum, dad and older brother are always close by when I need them.”

Despite living with a heart condition himself, the experience has inspired the Shelley Primary School pupil to help others. After seeing an advert for the BHF’s Heart Month campaign, James asked his parents if he could do a fundraiser for the charity.

Together with his mum, dad, Tom, and older brother, Josh (14) he walked a 10-mile route near his home raising more than £1,300 for the charity.

James said: “My heart may not have been made perfectly but I feel very fortunate to be a child with a heart condition who can enjoy a reasonably normal life at the moment. There are children under constant hospital care or that sadly never get to experience life at all.

“I would really like to raise some money for the BHF so children like me, and especially those less fortunate than me, can benefit from their research and help everyone with heart conditions.

“Ten miles was a long way for me and my little legs but I wanted to push myself to raise as much money as possible.”

Heart defects are diagnosed in at least 1 in 150 births. They are the most common form of congenital anomaly in babies born in the UK. Before the BHF existed, the majority of babies diagnosed with a severe heart defect in the UK did not survive to their first birthday. Today, thanks to research, more than eight out of ten survive to adulthood.

Helen Smith, BHF Fundraising Manager for Sussex, said: "What an incredible young man James is. He’s living with the challenge of his own heart condition, but his energy and focus is on what he can do to help others.

“It’s fantastic to see that his fundraising is doing so well, and I hope that his kind-hearted efforts are rewarded with further generous donations.

“Thank you, James, – you are an inspiration.”

People can donate to James’ fundraising online: justgiving.com/page/james-bravery-1

