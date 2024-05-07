Hospice in the Weald to be supported by Chair of Wealden Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Jessika Hulbert, who represents Withyham ward, was elected in February as Chair of the Council – a politically neutral role.

The Hospice provides free specialist care and support to adults and children in East Sussex and Kent who are living with terminal or life-limiting illnesses.

Explaining her motivation for supporting the Hospice, Cllr Hulbert said: "I have very personal reasons for choosing Hospice in the Weald as one of my chosen charities. Everyone should have a dignified and well-managed end to their lives, and what the Hospice helps families achieve is just that, enabling the grieving process to be started and help on hand at every stage.

Cllr Jessika Hulbert with Hospice CEO Nick Farthing and Cottage Hospice Manager Julie Leigh.

“Whether it is to enable family members to be with their loved one in the precious weeks and hours before they die, or to give the person who is dying some control over the kind of death they can have, all the help and compassionate care given is of the highest quality.”

During a recent visit, Cllr Hulbert was welcomed by staff and volunteers who gave insights into how they care for and support those facing terminal illness and their families.

She added: “Dedicated family rooms, limitless access to food and drink, counselling services and therapies are all available in beautiful, well-appointed rooms set in lovely gardens. I was inspired and moved to hear what I already know to be exemplary care given by highly trained staff and an army of volunteers."

Nick Farthing, Chief Executive of Hospice in the Weald, said: “We are so grateful to Cllr Hulbert for choosing to support Hospice in the Weald and for taking the time to visit us to learn more about what makes hospice care so special. We look forward to working with Cllr Hulbert in the coming year to raise awareness about our free care and support so that we can make a difference to many more people in our community.”