Hospices and schools to benefit from power workers' kindness

Workers at UK Power Networks have been supporting local communities by raising money for hospitals and hospices, and donating books to schools and children’s nurseries.

UK Power Networks employees raised £3,766 for local hospitals and hospices throughout March, with workers in London, the South East, and the East coming together to support various healthcare institutions.

Employees in London raised £266 for Great Ormond Street Hospital, colleagues in the East contributed £350 to St Elizabeth’s Hospice in Ipswich, and workers in the South East raised £305 for St. Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley, along with an additional donation of 123 bags of clothes valued at £1,845. UK Power Networks then added an additional £1,000 across all fundraisers.

Auds Stapleton, corporate partnerships officer for St Catherine’s Hospice, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the team at UK Power Networks for their generosity. From donating quality goods to our charity shops, to their fantastic fundraising on JustGiving, their support will make a meaningful difference to our hospice. Thanks to UK Power Networks’ kind contributions, our teams can continue delivering specialist care to local families facing death and loss.”

Dozens of bags filled with clothes were donated to St. Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley by UK Power Networks staff.

UK Power Networks has also donated 150 bundles of books to schools and nurseries, as part of the company's Buy A Book Scheme, enabling employees to apply for book bundles for a school or nursery of their choice.

The book bundles were distributed to 41 nurseries, 16 primary schools, and five secondary schools across London, the South East, and the East regions.