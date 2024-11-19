Host your quiz nights in style at Hellingly Community Hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Are you looking for the ideal location to host your quiz nights? The Hellingly Community Hub in East Sussex is now welcoming bookings for its modern, fully equipped venue—perfect for community and charity events.

With an increase in quiz nights bringing people together, the Hub has everything you need to ensure your event is a success, including:

• Free parking and easy access for your guests

• A fully equipped kitchen for catering needs

Hellingly Community Hub, The Drive, Hellingly, BN27 4EP

• Underfloor heating for warmth and comfort

• Free WiFi and use of projectors to display questions and scores

• A brand-new sound system in the main hall, ideal for your quiz master’s commentary

This versatile venue is quickly becoming a favourite for local events, offering a welcoming space with all the amenities you need for a fantastic evening.

For enquiries or bookings, contact:

Whether you’re organising a charity fundraiser or a community quiz night, the Hellingly Community Hub is the perfect choice for your event.