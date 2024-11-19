Host your quiz nights in style at Hellingly Community Hub
With an increase in quiz nights bringing people together, the Hub has everything you need to ensure your event is a success, including:
• Free parking and easy access for your guests
• A fully equipped kitchen for catering needs
• Underfloor heating for warmth and comfort
• Free WiFi and use of projectors to display questions and scores
• A brand-new sound system in the main hall, ideal for your quiz master’s commentary
This versatile venue is quickly becoming a favourite for local events, offering a welcoming space with all the amenities you need for a fantastic evening.
For enquiries or bookings, contact:
Whether you’re organising a charity fundraiser or a community quiz night, the Hellingly Community Hub is the perfect choice for your event.