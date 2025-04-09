Housebuilder delivers affordable homes in Petworth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thakeham, one of the leading housebuilders in the south of England, has handed over all homes at The Bindery, a 100% affordable development in Petworth, West Sussex to housing association Aster Group.

Comprising 34 homes, The Bindery is a mix of one and two-bedroom flats and two, three and four-bedroom houses available to local residents with a strong connection to the Petworth area. All the homes are available on an affordable basis – 22 through shared ownership and the remaining 12 for social rent.

The homes at The Bindery feature a timber frame design, making them highly energy-efficient with features that minimise their environmental impact. A modern construction material, timber is more sustainable than masonry due to its renewability, significantly lower embodied carbon and efficient construction practices. Additionally, timber frames offer better thermal performance because of the increased thickness of insulation compared to traditional masonry buildings. These features ensure that people will benefit from high-quality, modern affordable housing, which is especially important as the energy price cap has risen in three consecutive quarters.

Dan Cornelius, Partnerships Director at Thakeham, commented: “Completing work at The Bindery further strengthens the ongoing partnership between Thakeham and Aster. It is also a meaningful step towards addressing the affordable housing situation in the South Downs National Park area, where demand currently far outstrips supply. By offering these 34 homes through a mix of rented and shared ownership options, Thakeham and Aster Group are not only providing high-quality affordable homes but meeting the unique requirements of the South Downs National Park planning authority.”

More new homes at The Bindery.

Amanda Williams, Chief Investment Officer at Aster Group, added: “We’re really delighted with these new affordable and energy-efficient homes built by Thakeham. Petworth is a highly desirable town to live in and, as such, commands high rental and purchase prices which can be prohibitively expensive for many. These new homes, which are now ready to move into, will provide long-term security for residents from the local community, and we understand the significant impact this will have on their lives.”

Shared ownership is a secure alternative to private renting and provides an affordable way onto – or back onto – the housing ladder. Buyers purchase a share of a property and pay rent on the remaining share. This reduces the size of the initial deposit required and if they want to, purchasers can buy more shares in their property – known as staircasing – eventually leading to full home ownership.

Prices at The Bindery currently start at £76,500 for a two-bedroom flat for a 30% share with a deposit of 5% from £3,825. All homes come with carpeting, allocated parking and a 990-year lease. For further information, visit http://aster.co.uk/petworth or call 01380 735480. The social rented homes will be allocated by Chichester District Council to those registered on its housing register.

Thakeham and Aster are also working in joint venture partnership to deliver Templegate, a fully net zero carbon community of 120 new homes in Burgess Hill, West Sussex, which is due to complete in spring 2026.