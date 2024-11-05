Housebuilder helps Littlehampton Bonfire Society put on a spectacular display

David Wilson Homes has supported Littlehampton Bonfire Society’s annual Sussex Bonfire Night with a £500 donation to help bring an evening of fantastic entertainment to the local community.

Attracting more than 20,000 visitors, the event includes a carnival parade and bonfire procession onto Littlehampton’s seafront, with a bonfire and 10-minute firework display. The donation from David Wilson Homes, which is building homes nearby at Ryebank Gate in Yapton, will help fund the transport hire to move the equipment for the event.

The Littlehampton Bonfire Society has been hosting bonfire celebrations in Littlehampton and the surrounding areas for 72 years and is made up of over 100 members and volunteers. The team hosts several social events throughout the year and joins in the event’s procession.

Barry Bastable, Chair of Littlehampton Bonfire Society, commented: “The Littlehampton Bonfire event is a key date in the community’s calendar every year, and has continued to grow over time. It is a great opportunity for everyone to come together and to celebrate the season. The support from David Wilson Homes has enabled us to transport all the equipment for the big day, which has been a huge help in setting up for the occasion.”

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, adds: “Events like the Littlehampton Bonfire are an integral to the local community and we are proud to support the society in delivering yet another successful event this year. We hope everyone enjoyed the festivities!”

