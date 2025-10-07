Housebuilder hosts energy-efficient hunt with pupils from Hawkhurst Primary School

Hawkhurst Primary School recently visited The Russetts, Dandara’s development in Hawkhurst, for an interactive energy efficiency scavenger hunt. The housebuilder welcomed 28, Year 6 pupils to help teach them how modern homes are being built to preserve energy and reduce environmental impact.

The event was part of Dandara’s wider ESG commitments, providing an opportunity to educate pupils on sustainability. During the scavenger hunt, students were challenged with finding a range of energy saving features inside and around the show home including double glazed windows, air source heat pumps, ev chargers, energy efficient appliances, energy efficient light bulbs, wildflower planting, tree planting, bee hotels and cavity wall insulation.

Pupils also received an informative talk from The Russetts site team, explaining how modern homes are built to minimise carbon emissions, reduce energy bills, and support sustainable living.

Alex Dowling, Sales & Marketing Director at Dandara South East, commented: “It was great to welcome the Year 6 students from Hawkhurst Primary School to The Russetts as we hosted our first educational scavenger hunt. Allowing pupils to experience firsthand sustainable features in new homes, helps them understand how design, technology and construction can make a real difference. We hope the visit will inspire them to think about how homes of the future can protect our climate and save energy.”

Homes at The Russetts have been designed to incorporate a range of energy‑saving and sustainability features, including solar panels, air‑source heat pumps, energy efficient heating and EV charging points.

Gemma Pearson, Year 6 Teacher at Hawkhurst Primary School commented: “The interactive scavenger hunt was a fantastic opportunity for our pupils to expand their knowledge on why energy saving is so important for the environment. It’s been great to step outside of the classroom and allow students to see how sustainability is done in practice. The activity and Q&A from the team helped explain how the places we live are built, and how their design impacts our environment.’’

The Russetts is a collection of thoughtfully designed two-, three- & four - bedroom homes with starting price of £365,000.

To find out more about The Russetts or Dandara call 01580428275 or visit us at www.dandara.com.