Housebuilder inspires ‘Eco Buddies’ at Market at the Museum family event in Hastings

Affordable housebuilder, Orbit Homes, introduced local children and families to its free ‘Eco Buddies’ educational programme during the recent ‘Market at the Museum’ community event in Hastings.

During the event, Orbit Homes colleagues helped youngsters build and decorate their own bird boxes as part of their ‘Eco Buddies’ educational programme, which aims to support children with their understanding of nature and what they can do to promote greater biodiversity.

Orbit Homes were one of the sponsors of the new annual event. Held at the Hastings Museum and Art Gallery, Market at the Museum offered a variety of free workshops and craft activities for families, as well as the opportunity to speak with local support services and community organisations serving Hastings residents.

Brian Nearney, Regional Managing Director at Orbit Homes, commented: “At Orbit Homes we’re committed to making a positive impact in our communities and we were very keen to support Market at the Museum this year. The event was a brilliant way to bring local families together and offer them some fun activities to take part in alongside their children.

“We were delighted to be involved on the day and to have introduced more children to our ‘Eco Buddies’ programme. They were all brilliant at building and decorating the bird boxes and we’d like to thank the organisers for arranging a very fun event for the community.”

James Thomas, one of the organisers for Market at the Museum, said: “Market at the Museum is all about supporting our local community in Hastings and we’re proud to have welcomed many families for an enjoyable day of activities, where they were also able to learn more about the support services and community organisations available to them. Market at the Museum was a massive success this year and we are very grateful for the support of organisations like Orbit Homes.”

Eco Buddies is designed to support children in understanding the importance of nature and how all living things are connected. Free learning resources and fun activities from Orbit Homes are available to download at orbithomes.org.uk/eco-buddies.

Orbit Homes currently has a range of developments underway across the South, including Levett View in St Leonards. To find out more about the Shared Ownership homes available at Levett View, visit: www.orbithomes.org.uk/levett-view