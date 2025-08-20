Housebuilder raises over £100,000 for mental health charity of the year

Barratt Redrow Southern Counties has announced that is has raised £130,614 for its Charity of the Year, Andy’s Man Club, over the last 18 months.

Andy’s Man Club is a men’s suicide prevention charity, providing free to attend support sessions across the UK which aim to encourage men to talk openly about their feelings and challenge the stigma around men’s mental health.

Barratt Redrow Southern Counties hosted a variety of fundraising events over the last year, including a team golf day and charity ball. Employees at Barratt Redrow Southern Counties also took part in sponsored activities such as the Surrey Walk, The Isle of Wight Challenge and AJ Bell Great North Run, all of which contributed to the success of its fundraising.

Research shows that 73% of the country's 2.1 million construction workers have been affected by mental illness [1], #ITSOKAYTOTALK, the current campaign for Andy’s Man Club aims to open the conversation between men about the struggles that they face. Andy’s Man Club hosts over two hundred weekly meetings across the UK, offering a judgement-free, non-clinical space for men to speak freely about topics that might be bothering them.

Dominic White, at Andy’s Man Club said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Barratt Redrow Southern Counties for choosing Andy’s Man Club as their charity of the year. The team’s support is helping us expand our reach and provide support to more men across the UK that are struggling with their mental health. It’s inspiring to see a company like Barratt Redrow Southern Counties not just building homes but also investing in the wellbeing of their staff and the community.”

The housebuilder has also announced its new charities of the year for financial year 2025/2026, BrightPIP, a charity supporting parent-infant relationships during early life challenges and Shooting Star Children’s Hospices, which provides care for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

Tom Sherriff, Managing Director at Barratt Redrow Southern, said: “At Barratt Redrow Southern Counties we recognise that to be able to build strong communities we need to support the ones building them. Andy’s Man Club does incredible work in providing spaces for men to speak freely and seek support and we are incredibly proud of the significant amount we have been able to donate.

“We’re now just as excited to support BrightPIP and Shooting Star this year, two organisations doing remarkable work in their respective fields”

Barratt Redrow Southern Counties is building a range of new homes across the South Coast and South East Counties.