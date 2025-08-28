Housebuilder springs into action to sponsor free bungee trampoline at kids activity day in Hellingly

A local housebuilder sprang into action to sponsor free bungee trampoline sessions for youngsters at a kids activity day in Hellingly, near Hailsham.

Bellway Kent, which is building new homes at Woodbury Manor in Hailsham, donated £500 to fund the hire of the bungee trampolines which provided hours of fun for children at the event on Wednesday 20 August.

The activity day, which took place at Roebuck Park Cricket Ground, featured a host of attractions including the bungee trampolines, an inflatable assault course, toddler-friendly inflatables, a penalty shoot-out and ‘have-a-go’ try-out sessions for local sports clubs.

The event, which was organised by Hellingly Parish Council, also included craft stalls, while the Cricketers Café on site was open and serving a range of refreshments.

Natalie Rhodes, administration assistant at Hellingly Parish Council (left) and Jenny Hoodless, clerk to the council

Jenny Hoodless, clerk at Hellingly Parish Council, said: “Hellingly Parish Council is proud to provide free kids activity days during the school holidays, offering fun for the community on four or five occasions a year.

“The event, on 20 August, was a fantastic success with over 300 people joining us. The star attraction was once again the bungee trampoline, which had children lining up all day. This was made possible thanks to a very generous £500 donation from Bellway.

“The day was filled with a wonderful community spirit, with families relaxing on the grass, sharing picnics, and making the most of the sunshine.”

Yasmin Graham, Sales Manager at Bellway Kent, said: “We were very happy to hear that the kids activity day was a tremendous success and that everyone who went along on the day had a great time. it is lovely to hear that our contribution allowed the organisers to provide free five-minute sessions on the bungee trampolines for the youngsters.

Amy Ripley mid-bounce on the bungee trampoline

“This is exactly the sort of social occasion which does so much to bring people together in the community and to allow everyone to get to know each other and to make lasting friendships in a fun setting. There is a lot of hard work that goes on in the background to organise such an event and we were glad to be able to help ease some of that burden by making a financial gesture to help with the funding.”

Bellway Kent is building 220 new homes at Woodbury Manor in Hailsham.

For more information about the development, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/kent/woodbury-manor or call 01323 315389.