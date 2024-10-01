Housebuilder supports Sussex Search Dogs charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

David Wilson Homes donates £1,500 to volunteer-based organisation, Lowland Rescue Search Dogs Sussex.

Lowland Rescue Search Dogs Sussex has received a £1,500 donation from housebuilder David Wilson Homes to support its life saving activity in 2024.

Search Dogs Sussex supports Sussex Police in searching for missing and vulnerable people across the region by providing emergency and nationally qualified search dog teams.

Every year, the volunteer-based organisation is called out by Sussex Police and neighbouring counties on average between 30 to 40 times.

The donation from the housebuilder, which is building homes at the nearby Ryebank Gate development, will support the charity in providing personal protective equipment (PPE).

This protective gear will enable each team member to carry necessary equipment, including basic first aid supplies, and will support with visibility at night to make it safer for volunteers to search in the dark.

The donation comes from The Barratt Foundation, the housebuilder’s charity partnership, which supports children, young people and disadvantaged groups wherever Barratt Developments PLC, of which David Wilson Homes is a part of, operates across the UK.

Nicola Gaffney, Team Secretary at Search Dogs Sussex commented: “We are committed to supporting and saving the lives of vulnerable people in our community and the donation from David Wilson Homes will enable us to do safely. The importance of PPE is crucial for the team when searching for missing individuals as it provides them with the essentials needed to support themselves, their dog and the vulnerable missing person.”

Alex Dowling, Sales Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “We are proud to support such an important charity that helps the local police service in keeping the community safe. The work Lowland Rescue Search Dogs Sussex carries out is essential, and we hope the donation will support the team as they continue to provide such an incredible service for the Sussex area”.

For more information on how to support Lowland Search Dogs Sussex, please visit https://searchdogssussex.com/.