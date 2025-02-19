Housebuilder waters roots of creativity With Hailsham Brownies' design workshop

David Wilson Homes has partnered with Hailsham Brownies to host a creative watering can workshop as part of its new energy efficiency campaign, to demonstrate water savings in its homes.

Hailsham Brownies designed the metal watering cans with acrylic paints, creating a design inspired by themes of water and the environment. The final designs will be displayed at David Wilson Homes Ersham Park development in Hailsham to showcase how much water new homes can save.

The workshop is part of a wider campaign, as the housebuilder is partnering with local schools and community groups to help visualise the energy and water savings of its new build homes at Ersham Park. The partnership aims to educate and inspire young minds about sustainable living, while showcasing the energy-efficient features of the development.

David Wilson Homes uses the latest water and energy saving technologies, which means the water efficient kitchen and bathroom fittings could reduce water usage and bills by 27% compared to those living in older homes[1].

Janet Whittle, Hailsham Brownies leader, commented: “The watering can workshop was an interactive and educational way for the girls to put their artistic talent into action, whilst learning about important eco-friendly ways new homes can save water. All the girls had such a great time designing their watering cans and I’m sure this session will be very well-remembered by everyone involved!”

Alex Dowling, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, commented: “As part of our campaign, we wanted to collaborate with Hailsham’s youth to educate them on the efficient features found in new homes. The Brownies have created a range of unique designs, and we look forward to having them on display at our energy efficiency open day on the 14th March at Ersham Park.”