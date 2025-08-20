The British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS) has received at £1,500 donation from David Wilson Homes and Barratt Homes to help protect native hedgehogs in the UK and their habitats.

The donation from the housebuilders will help fund educational projects to raise awareness of the steps the public can take to reverse the decline of hedgehogs in the wild and improve their welfare.

Hedgehog populations in the UK have significantly declined since 2000, with an estimated decrease of up to 75% in some rural areas. To help protect the future of this much-loved spiny species, the charity funds research which provides new insights into the conservation and welfare of hedgehogs, as well as offering advice to members of the public who have found injured or vulnerable animals.

The donation comes from The Barratt Foundation, the housebuilder’s charity partnership, which supports children, young people and disadvantaged groups wherever Barratt Developments PLC, of which Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes is a part, operates across the UK.

HOUSEBUILDERS HELP HEDGEHOGS WITH DONATION TO BRITISH HEDGEHOG PRESERVATION SOCIETY

The partnership forms part of housebuilder’s ongoing commitment to protect and support the local environment and wildlife around its new homes’ developments across East Sussex.

Fay Vass, Chief Executive of The British Hedgehog Preservation Society, commented: “Hedgehog populations are in steep decline and now more than ever, it is crucial we all act with wildlife in mind. There are many things we can all do to help them – from creating 13cmx13cm square hedgehog highway gaps in garden walls and fences to making sure local parks and green spaces are litter-free.

“We are grateful for the support and commitment from Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes; it’s thanks to such kindness that we are able to continue our work to help reverse the decline of hedgehogs in the wild and ensure more people know how to make their neighbourhoods hedgehog-friendly spaces.”

Mark Vanson, Sales and Marketing Director at Barratt Redrow Southern Counties, commented: “We are committed to preserving the habitats of local wildlife in the areas we build in. As we support the BHPS, the donation helps to ensure their work to protect the future of hedgehogs across the UK continues.

"We are proud to work alongside a charity that makes such a difference to these important animals. We will continue to install hedgehog highways across our developments, which are designed to connect gardens, enabling hedgehogs to roam freely and forage for food and shelter without restriction, to protect them at all costs.”

Barratt Homes’ Hawthorn Grove, Meadowburne Place and Cuckoo Fields developments currently have a range of three- and four- bedroom homes.