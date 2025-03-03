Hove interior designer launches unique networking group for local architects, designers, craftspeople and artisans

A Hove interior designer who has worked in the industry for almost three decades is launching this April a first-of-its-kind exclusive networking group for the finest Sussex architects, designers, craftspeople, and other skilled artisans to join.

House of Cybele will be a unique collective that celebrates and fosters the specialist skills used to construct and enhance residential and commercial properties. It has been established following personal experience that founder Jennifer Anderson Haysom was regularly seeing while running her design businesses, Anderson Haysom Design and Bluebird Interiors in Hove.

Named Metro Bank 2024 South East Entrepreneur of the Year and a member of The Guild of Master Craftsmen, Jennifer works on residential and commercial projects across south east England. Frequently employed alongside a trusty myriad of talented builders, architects, and craftspeople, it became apparent that there was not a dedicated space where these specialists could join together to freely exchange concepts, ignite inspiration, and collaborate on innovative ventures.

Further research identified by the charity Heritage Crafts, also highlighted that 62 specialist artisan crafts are currently at risk of permanently dying out without proper support from the building and interior design industry. Skills such as stained-glass window-making and silk weaving are now endangered, making it more vital and urgent to establish this new creative coalition.

Founder of House of Cybele, Jennifer Anderson-Haysom

Launching on Thursday 3 April, this new design powerhouse will have its inaugural invite-only event at Rockwater Hove. Named after an outsider called Cybele, who was a Phygrian soul in a Greek world, Cybele’s struggles resonated with some past industry experiences Jennifer had, where gender and appearance were sometimes a bone of contention. Cybele’s story was ultimately one of triumph and House of Cybele’s modern take on her story will highlight that when an exclusive collective of architects, designers, craftspeople, and artisans come together, remarkable opportunities can be discovered.

Events will feature two sector-related expert talks for guests to gain insight and ignite inspiration and an exhibition area showcasing the work of two charities that House of Cybele will support on an ongoing basis via promotion and fundraising. United In Design delivers equal opportunity pathways into the interior design industry for people from black, Asian, ethnic minority, and socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds. And Heritage Crafts celebrates, supports, and safeguards traditional craft skills. A sumptuous lunch and plenty of networking opportunities to build connections will also be provided throughout the afternoon.

Jennifer Anderson Haysom comments: “It’s a huge privilege to be able to support the skilled industries that I feel so passionate about and have worked alongside all my working life. I believe House of Cybele’s unique and exclusive networking platform will create valuable connections and opportunities for many types of businesses, especially those skilled specialists that are perhaps accidentally forgotten about and at risk and who need a place to grow strong partnerships.”

Further gatherings will take place throughout 2025 across Brighton & Hove, with events scheduled for 26 June, 18 September, and 3 December. Tickets cost £55 and if interested in joining, either complete the contact form on houseofcybele.co.uk or email [email protected] Each enquiry will be vetted before entry and payment is accepted. Further information is also available on House of Cybele’s LinkedIn page and Instagram page @houseofcybele_