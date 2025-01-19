Hove resident discovers his mother's WW2 memoir when clearing her house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When 88-year-old Valerie Braunston was recently taken into care, her Hove-based son had no option but to clear his mother’s home, only to discover a typed manuscript plus pages of hand- written notes gathering dust in her writing room.

Published to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the ending of WW2, London Can Take It reveals Valerie Braunston's remarkable first-hand account of growing up in wartime London where she spent over 5 years running the gauntlet of German air raids to attend a hit and miss schooling until summer 1944,when the first V-1 rockets struck the capital. Temporarily evacuated to a pig farm in Lincolnshire, she returned to London in time to celebrate VE Day.

Her son, local resident Miles Bingham stated: “Discovering her manuscript covered in cobwebs was like opening up a time capsule.” Miles added, “I grew up in Hove with my mother and she never stopped talking about her wartime experiences in London. I just didn't realise that she'd written it all down so beautifully. Seeing her work come to life as we approach the 80th anniversary of the war’s end has an added significance. She’s one of the last voices of that generation.

”London Can Take It is a tale of triumph over adversity, transporting the reader, student or researcherback to the Home Front in war-torn London. Available from Amazon or via www.Londoncantakeit.co.uk