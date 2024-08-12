How the Eastbourne Dotto can help with infant feeding
Statistically, the UK has one of the lowest rates of breastfeeding in the world, mostly because of a lack of support for mothers.
Many new mothers are unable to access the right information and get help when it’s needed. This year the theme for the World Breastfeeding Week was ‘Closing the Gap: Breastfeeding Support for All,’ so it seemed like a perfect opportunity to show that with the right help, nearly everyone can reach their breastfeeding goal.
In London, one of the biggest breast pump manufacturers recently ran a campaign to bring awareness to breastfeeding in public or on public transport, and they had a couple of amazing moms who breastfed and pumped on a tram.
They showed us how to stand up for ourselves and normalise breastfeeding in public spaces, so a group of Sussex moms thought they could do it in a more ‘Eastbournian’ way - by breastfeeding on the Dotto train!
On August 5, 12 local mums met at Holywell and, with the help of the lovely Stagecoach crew, they filled a whole carriage and had their photos taken by the amazing Rebecca Austin Photography. Their babies range from one to 15 months old, representing a great example of successful breastfeeding journeys of all different kinds and durations.
Please enjoy the photos and see the beauty of breastfeeding - as even if it's not always easy, it can be an amazing bonding experience.
These moms all fought hard to reach the point they are at today and show us that nothing is impossible- so please only leave a comment if you can cheer them up!
The idea came from Latch on breastfeeding support, who offers infant feeding help in Eastbourne, and also runs a free breastfeeding support group, where moms can meet, talk and receive help if it's needed.
