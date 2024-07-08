How will you remember this year’s memorable election?
I will always remember speaking to nearly a thousand Year 6 pupils from Church of England schools, and to their teachers and parents. The Church’s message was simple.
First, encourage all the adults you know, over the age of 18 to vote.
When Parliament loses the trust of the people it serves, it’s easy to become disenchanted with the process of voting. But let’s remember the courage of those who struggled to win the right to vote for women and men. We owe it to them to honour that right by ensuring that we vote.
Second, we ought to have a sense of accountability to Year 6 school leavers for how we voted.
They are the children of the pandemic, of climate change, of the cost of living crisis, of recent political turmoil, of the rise in popularism, of war in Europe and the Middle East. We owe them a better future, in which we turn the weapons of destruction into the instruments of peace and prosperity.
Finally, let us, together, encourage students in schools and colleges to build a proper sense of dignity and pride, in themselves, in respect for each other, and throughout our nation.
Our legacy should be one of hope, as we play our part in a global future.
Dates for your diary
Sussex Ride & Stride, Saturday, September 14
The Annual Ride & Stride Plus is a fun day day for everyone to explore some of Sussex's unique historic buildings and raise money for the church or chapel of your choice as well as for the Sussex Historic Churches Trust.
Please have your church open on the day and publicise it locally, so groups taking part can visit and raise funds for your building.
More details from the organisers at The Sussex Historic Churches Trust: https://www.sussexhistoricchurchestrust.org.uk/sussex_ride_and_stride.html.
