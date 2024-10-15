Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Horsham local insurance broker, Howden, was proud to present the grand prize of £4,000 holiday vouchers to local resident following UK-wide competition.

Throughout August, over 100 branches of Howden Insurance took part in a big £20,000 holiday giveaway competition where five lucky winners could each win a £4,000 TUI voucher. All entrants needed to do was obtain a quote to enter, to give as many people as possible the opportunity to take part and be in with a chance of winning.

We are delighted to announce that one of our local Horsham residents won, with the branch team delivering the prize to their home, adding that personal touch we are known for.

Branch Manager, Victoria Morby said: “We wanted to brighten up the high street this year with one of our biggest competitions to date, giving away a total of £20,000 in TUI vouchers! It wasn’t the sunniest of summers, and with many still struggling with the cost-of-living, holidays are very much on the backburner for many.

“We were excited to promote the competition as we knew that £4,000 could make a huge difference to a holiday, whether it’s a solo trip of a lifetime, a couple of shorter winter breaks, a retirement cruise, or even a contribution towards a Florida holiday!

“We were delighted to find out that Sophie Khan had won a £4,000 TUI voucher! We were thrilled to surprise them with their prize at home, and join in the excitement they felt at the time.”

Being your local, friendly insurance broker, we’re fully focused on helping you get the right advice when it comes to covering the things that mean the most to you. It also means we can help support you when you need to make a claim. We welcome our community into our branches to talk to us, in person, about existing or new cover at any time, providing that all essential personal touch.

We also run a number of initiatives to support our local community, from our book exchange shelves where we’re giving away free children’s books, charity support events, and grassroots sports club support, there is always something going on for our community to get involved in.

With more than 100 insurance products available, from home insurance to horsebox, commercial cover to kit cars; we have access to a range of mainstream and niche insurers to help cover your every specialist requirement. Our range of products and friendly, in person support is why we’ve been named as Insurance Broker of the Decade!