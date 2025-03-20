Huge wildlife boost is agreed for South Downs wetland

Much-needed improvements to encourage more birdlife at RSPB Pulborough Brooks have been given the green light by the National Park Authority.

Members of the Planning Committee voted unanimously to approve plans to install four new hydrological structures to help control water levels and ensure areas don’t dry out.

The 159-hectare site mainly consists of grazing marsh and a series of ditches, serving as part of the River Arun’s floodplain and home to species such as lapwing, nightingale, short-eared owl and the incredibly rare Little Whirlpool Ramshorn Snail.

However, the lack of hydrological controls has started to become a real issue in recent years, compounded by a more unpredictable climate.

Lapwing

Reduced water levels across the site and compaction of ground at key locations have made some areas unsuitable habitat for wading birds. The lack of water flow has also caused the silting up of ditches and reduced water quality, affecting plants and insects, as well as the birds.

The new dams and sluices will maintain a steady water level and also ensure more “muddy edges”, which are essential for feeding purposes for wetland birds.

The planning approval is the first milestone in the £1.7mDowns to the Seaproject, which started last month with a plan to restore and create a network of “blue spaces” across the region.

Downs to the Sea will help carry out much-needed restoration work to a number of internationally-designated wildlife sites, including RSPB Pulborough Brooks and RSPB Pagham Harbour in West Sussex. The initiative will restore 15 ponds in the National Park to create biodiversity hotspots and support the movement of wildlife between sites.

RSPB Pulborough Brooks

Natacha Bricks-Yonow, Project Manager for Downs to the Sea, said: “This is a wonderful first step towards improving wetlands across the region and encouraging more wildlife.

“There’s still a lot of work ahead in terms of delivering the improvements, but gaining planning permission for this particular project is a big win for us.”

Oriole Wagstaff, Senior Site Manager for the RSPB South Downs Reserves (Pulborough, Amberley, Adur and Lewes), said: “We’re delighted to be given planning permission for this important work. This project will increase our ability to manage water on site, helping to improve our wetland habitats and support a huge range of threatened wildlife.”

Downs to the Sea is a partnership between the South Downs National Park Authority, South Downs National Park Trust, RSPB, Brighton & Hove City Council, Western Sussex Rivers Trust, and Writing Our Legacy.

For updates on the project visit www.southdowns.gov.uk/downs-to-the-sea/

Downs to the Sea is one strand of the National Park’s “ReNature” initiative, which is looking to transform 13,000 hectares – or over 20,000 football pitches – into habitat for wildlife by 2030. Learn more here: www.southdowns.gov.uk/renature/