Hugh Bonneville stars for the Midhurst Society

The Midhurst Society was delighted to host an evening with Hugh Bonneville last Thursday.
By Dawn CansfieldContributor
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 10:06 BST
Hugh Bonneville, the internationally renowned actor of stage, screen, and television, has a long association with the Midhurst area.

His professional credits include Downton Abbey, Notting Hill, Twenty Twelve, W1A and Paddington Bear, among many others.

He was interviewed by Stewart Collins, artistic director of the Petworth Festival.

Hugh Bonneville in conversation with Stewart Collins.

Nick Cansfield, chair of the Midhurst Society, said: ‘We're extremely grateful to Hugh who was so generous with his time. Our members and their guests - nearly 150 in all - thoroughly enjoyed hearing his fascinating and humorous anecdotes."

After the talk, there were many questions from the audience, which he answered with good humour. Afterwards, Hugh signed copies of his book ‘Playing Under the Piano’ and posed for photographs with members of the audience.

The Midhurst Society holds talks on the third Thursday of the month in the South Downs Memorial Hall, North Street, on local subjects and/or presented by local people. More information is available on their website and social media.

