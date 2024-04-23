Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hugh Bonneville, the internationally renowned actor of stage, screen, and television, has a long association with the Midhurst area.

His professional credits include Downton Abbey, Notting Hill, Twenty Twelve, W1A and Paddington Bear, among many others.

He was interviewed by Stewart Collins, artistic director of the Petworth Festival.

Hugh Bonneville in conversation with Stewart Collins.

Nick Cansfield, chair of the Midhurst Society, said: ‘We're extremely grateful to Hugh who was so generous with his time. Our members and their guests - nearly 150 in all - thoroughly enjoyed hearing his fascinating and humorous anecdotes."

After the talk, there were many questions from the audience, which he answered with good humour. Afterwards, Hugh signed copies of his book ‘Playing Under the Piano’ and posed for photographs with members of the audience.