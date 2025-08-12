Hundreds benefit from successful apprenticeship roadshows

More than 900 people took the opportunity to explore local job and training opportunities at two successful apprenticeship roadshows this summer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sussex Council of Training Providers held free events in Hastings and Eastbourne in partnership with, and using funding secured by East Sussex County Council and East Sussex Careers Hub.

Young people, job seekers and those looking for a change in career could find out more about apprenticeships, whilst employers and training providers provided up to date information on apprenticeships from pre-employment schemes through to higher and degree level apprenticeships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Penny di Cara, East Sussex County Council’s lead member for economy, said: “It’s great to see so many people benefitting from these events and so many employers and training providers giving up their time to share their knowledge and advice.

Apprenticeship Roadshow in Hastings

“As well as helping people to get onto the career ladder or take their careers in a new direction, apprenticeships play a vital role in helping businesses find the talent they need to grow.”

More than 40 businesses, apprenticeship training providers and support organisations attended the roadshows to promote their apprentice opportunities. Employers included Balfour Beatty, Chaffin Works, the NHS, Aurora Academies, Technoturn, Clarke Roofing, and The Bevern Trust.

Feedback from both events, held in June and July, have been positive from those attending. One said: “The event has opened my eyes to careers I didn’t even know about — it’s inspiring to know I have options.”

More information on apprenticeships can be found at Apprenticeships

More information about support available for businesses can be found at TRANSFORM Service | East Sussex County Council