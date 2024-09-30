Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hurstpierpoint Village News

3 October 2024

Hurst Festival is over for another year and what an splendid fortnight it has been. Congratulations and thanks to the whole team of volunteers, staff and trustees for bringing such enjoyment to the community. The variety of events aims to provide something for everyone and this was certainly achieved this year. The final weekend brought comedy, art, walks, the Elton John Experience and Heber Opera. On Saturday morning, the Café in the Church was entertained by Stephen Ostler’s wonderful piano playing, after which the Rector, Rev Dr Richard Caldicott, interviewed our MP and local resident, Alison Bennett, who answered a range of questions about matters national and local and talked about her first three months as a new Member of Parliament.

HURSTfolk returns for its second year from 22-24 November. An amazing range of events at lots of venues, including the Hop Tub, 124 High Street, Players Theatre, the New Inn, and Danny House. There is a maximum ticket price of £10, with many events priced at £5, there are free entry events, and a portion of free tickets made available for low-income households. More information and the list of artists participating on www.hurstfolk.org.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Carey

And the third almost local festival is the Brighton Early Music Festival (BREMF) which runs from Friday 11 to Sunday 27 October in churches and other venues in Brighton. Many of the founders and organising group live in the village. Full information about the programme on www.bremf.org.

Hurst Village Cinema tickets can be purchased online at www.hurstfilms.com and at Charlotte Grace at 40 High Street. Doors open 30 minutes before the film, there is a bar and they also sell tea, coffee and Mary's delicious home-made cakes. Films start at 7.30pm on weekdays and 3 pm on Sundays. October films are: Thursday 10 October, Blackbird Blackbird Blueberry (15); Friday 25 October, Rose (12A); Sunday 27 October, Wilding (PG).

Friday 4 October, 7.30 pm, Guide HQ: Hurstpierpoint Historical and Geographical Society’s first meeting of the new season will be an illustrated presentation by Dr Geoffrey Mead on “Unknown Brighton; the Chalkpit Furlong - a lost part of working Brighton that has now completely disappeared”. All are welcome; admission for non-members is £4, or you can become a member for £16 which covers entrance to all eight monthly meetings. The next speaker is Paul Green on Sussex Murders and Misdemeanors ‘Real life cases from the 18th and 19th centuries’ and the final event of this year is on Friday 29 November ‘Brighton in old photos’ by speaker Chris Horlock, showing how life has changed in the city. What an excellent programme they provide.

Saturday 5 October, 3 pm, Holy Trinity Church: Mid Sussex Sinfonia, conducted and directed by Andy Meyers, perform Beethoven’s Coriolan Overture, Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto with soloist Richard van Zyl, and Haydn’s Symphony No.99, Tickets from www.midsussexsinfonia.com/tickets, email to [email protected] or 01273 478036. £13 in advance or £15 on the door. It is so good that the orchestra has made Holy Trinity its home venue for concerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday 8 October, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society, an illustrated talk on Wild Flowers in Sussex by Nicholas Sturt, Chairman of the Sussex Botanical Recording Society.

Tuesday 12 November, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society, an illustrated talk on Insect Pollinators and the Changing Chalk Project, by Alice Parfitt, Conservation Officer of Buglife.

Friday 29 November, 6-9 pm, and Saturday 30 November, 9.30 am – 1 pm: Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Christmas Fair organised by Hurstpierpoint Gymnastics Club. Entry is free and there will be a wide range of stalls selling a variety of Christmas gift ideas - cards, Advent calendars, craft kits, pottery, knitted crafts, jewellery and much more. For further information or stall availability, please contact [email protected]

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet