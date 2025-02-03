Hurstpierpoint Village News

Car Parking in Hurstpierpoint: Thanks to everyone who contributed to the Parish Council’s survey about charges for car parking in the village car parks.

It is not the Parish Council which plans to introduce charges; they have challenged the strategy on many occasions; it’s Mid Sussex District Council. It is very clear from what people have said that there is very great concern about the effect on traders, businesses, and the school, if parking charges are introduced.

Changes in the High Street: Welcome to the PSP Homes team who are shortly opening their office at 106 High Street, so the only empty premises that I am aware of are the former estate agent office of Marcus Grimes and the former premises of Village Pizza Kitchen now installed in their splendid new venue in the former Feathers shop. And the former Nationwide building which is on the market ‘suitable for residential’. Traders tell me that February isn’t a brilliant month for business, but those that I have spoken to remain optimistic and enthusiastic about their work. We are so fortunate to have them all; as I keep saying ‘use them or lose them’. It really is up to those of us who choose to live in a village, to support our businesses and not drive out of our own community to superstores in towns.

Hurst Festival, 13 to 28 September: Plans are well advanced for the twenty-first Festival later this year. The Trustees and Committee are delighted to welcome Susan Eskdale who has joined the team as Festival Manager.

I won’t repeat all the excellent articles in this month’s Hurst Life, as you will all have received your own copy, but highlight just a few for your attention.

Hurst Jumble Trail: Early notice that this excellent project organised by Hurst Rethink will take place on Sunday 4 May between 10 am and 2 pm. It’s a wonderful opportunity to de-clutter. Just set up a stall outside your house and chat with friends and neighbours whilst they browse through what you are offering. Email your address and postcode to [email protected] by 1 April and your details will be added to the printed and on-line maps.

Parish Council Meetings start at 7.30 pm and are open to all. February dates are: Thursday 13th – Community Engagement Committee (Village Centre); Thursday 20th – Finance Governance & Estates Committee (Sayers Common Village Hall); Thursday 27th - Full Council (Village Centre).

Are you ‘Rescue Ready’? An excellent article on page 25 of this month’s brilliant Hurst Life, about the initiative funded by the Sussex Heart Charity to raise awareness of the skills needed to deal with cardiac emergency.

Befriended Community Choir meets on Tuesday afternoons from 2 to 4 pm in the Village Centre. 25 February and then 4, 18, 25 March and 1 April. No singing experience needed; just come along and join in.

Hurst Village Cinema February films are: 7.30 pm February 6: The Second Mother (15); Sunday 9 February, 3 pm, Vindication Swim (PG). This second film is shot in Sussex and the cinema is delighted to welcome producer Simon Haslet for a Q and A session after the screening, and, if schedule allows, the director, Elliott Hasler, former Hurst College student. The cinema is also relaying National Theatre Live showings, the first of which is The Importance of Being Earnest on Thursday 20 February at 7 pm. They are also very excited to announce a showing of Steve Coogan starring as Dr Strangelove on Thursday 17th April. Bookings from www.hurstfilms.com or from Charlotte Grace in the High Street.

Friday 15 February 6 – 7.30 pm, Holy Trinity Church: the next in our series of early evening music. 'The many splendoured thing.' Matthew Sprange and Stephen Ostler present a mixed programme performed by a number of Matthew's singing students celebrating the high, lows and bits in between of that old thing called love. You can book ahead, which is helpful to the organisers in order to stock the bar, but please just turn up if you feel like coming out on a February evening! £8 per head, doors open 5.30 pm. Licensed bar. The January evening of humorous poetry with ‘young and young at heart in mind’ was a great success, with the young audience really engaging with the verse, and some of them joining in and reading their own choices.

Tuesday, 11 March, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre, Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society: ‘Making bees welcome in your garden’. An illustrated talk by James Power, lifelong nature conservationist and author of The Bees of Sussex. Saturday March 22, 2.15 pm, Spring Show, Village Centre. Spring flowers, floral art, cookery, photography, novice and children’s sections. All welcome to exhibit. Self-explanatory schedules from Rhubarb in the High Street. Tea and home-made cake and produce auction at end of show.

Thank you for reading this column. I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know. It is also available online on www.yourworldnet/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.