Hurstpierpoint Village News

Changes in the High Street: Nothing much to report since last week, though there are various rumours which I will follow up! Tell me if you know what is happening in the small number of empty premises.

Traders tell me that February isn’t a brilliant month for business, but those that I have spoken to remain optimistic and enthusiastic about their work. We are so fortunate to have them all; as I keep saying ‘use them or lose them’. It really is up to those of us who choose to live in a village, to support our businesses and not drive out of our own community to superstores in towns.

Congratulations to Holy Trinity Church, on being recognised with an Eco Church Bronze award. Well done to everyone who has worked so hard to reach this milestone. The award says ‘Thank you for becoming a beacon for saving nature, and joining the Eco Church movement caring for God’s creation. Nature is crying out. Thank you on behalf of the insects that are now buzzing, the birds that are singing, and the plants that are springing into life. Working together, we’ll see our environment thrive and flourish.’ And congratulations to the Rev Debbie Beer, Assistant Vicar, for her dedication to this area of the church’s life. The churchyard is, of course, open to everyone to wander around, so when the weather improves and the flowers start opening, why not have a walk round it. It is a beautiful peaceful space with wonderful views south to Wolstonbury.

Hurst Festival, 13 to 28 September: Plans are well advanced for the twenty-first Festival later this year. The Trustees and Committee are delighted to welcome Susan Eskdale who has joined the team as Festival Manager. What events would you like to see included?

Hurst Jumble Trail: Early notice that this excellent project organised by Hurst Rethink will take place on Sunday 4 May between 10 am and 2 pm. It’s a wonderful opportunity to de-clutter. Just set up a stall outside your house and chat with friends and neighbours whilst they browse through what you are offering. Email your address and postcode to [email protected] by 1 April and your details will be added to the printed and on-line maps.

Parish Council Meetings start at 7.30 pm and are open to all. February dates are: Thursday 13th – Community Engagement Committee (Village Centre); Thursday 20th – Finance Governance & Estates Committee (Sayers Common Village Hall); Thursday 27th - Full Council (Village Centre).

Befriended Community Choir meets on Tuesday afternoons from 2 to 4 pm in the Village Centre. 25 February and then 4, 18, 25 March and 1 April. No singing experience needed; just come along and join in.

SATURDAY 15 February 6 – 7.30 pm in Holy Trinity Church, Please note that I put the wrong day in last week’s column. Of course, these early evening monthly events are always on Saturdays. Thanks to Catherine for pointing it out. Please come; it will be a great evening of songs about love, appropriate for Valentine’s Day (or thereabouts!). Matthew Sprange and Stephen Ostler present a mixed programme performed by a number of Matthew's singing students celebrating the high, lows and bits in between of that old thing called love. You can book ahead, which is helpful to the organisers in order to stock the bar, but please just turn up if you feel like coming out on a February evening! £8 per head, doors open 5.30 pm.. On March 15, we welcome great favourites Lou Beckerman, singer/poet/songwriter, with Joss Peach, wonderful pianist. Put that in your diary too.

Wednesday March 5, p.m. Hurst Monthly Social Group, Guide HQ in the Trinity Road Car park at 2.00 The speaker this month is Melanie Gibson-Barton who is going to tell us all about the history of Teddies and other Bears. Visitors welcome e £4 contact Dianne 01273 835284 for further details

Tuesday, 11 March, 7.45 pm, Club Suite, Village Centre, Hurstpierpoint Horticultural Society: ‘Making bees welcome in your garden’. An illustrated talk by James Power, lifelong nature conservationist and author of The Bees of Sussex. Saturday March 22, 2.15 pm, Spring Show, Village Centre. Spring flowers, floral art, cookery, photography, novice and children’s sections. All welcome to exhibit. Self-explanatory schedules from Rhubarb in the High Street. Tea and home-made cake and produce auction at end of show.

Thank you for reading this column. I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know. It is also available online on www.yourworldnet/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.