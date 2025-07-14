Hurstpierpoint Village News

HIGH STREET INFORMATION

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is wonderful that we still have every sort of food and drink available in the High Street – butcher, veg and fruit, bakeries, deli, pharmacy, post office, wine merchants, hairdressers and barbers, gifts, clothing and cards, and about a dozen places to eat and drink. Recently opened at 92 High Street is ‘Turn & Fire’, a woodwork and ceramics studio and workshop with beautiful hand-crafted pieces on sale. There are currently three empty premises in the High Street – the offices formerly occupied by Frank Davey, the funeral directors, the former offices of Nationwide and the premises occupied by Juliet Sargent near the Post Office. The Horse Inn is closed and shuttered and looks very sad indeed. Let us hope that new occupants will arrive for all these premises as soon as possible. On a more positive subject, I hear that an application has been submitted for planning consent to convert the former Methodist Church into five apartments. It will be good to see the building in use again.

WIMBLEDON: I’ve been addicted to the tennis tournament in early July for much more than half a century and this year was no exception. The energy, skill and determination of the young athletes is absolutely awesome. So it was an enormous pleasure to join a large number of people to watch the Men’s Singles Final match on the large screen in Holy Trinity Church on Sunday, cheering on the two amazing contenders. And we had wonderful refreshments, including, of course, strawberries and cream, provided by Gail and Stuart Millar. Thanks to the Rector for the idea. It was a really lovely occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THE WOODLAND FLOR AND FAUNA GROUP Owl Conservation Work Continues. Here is the first part of the report which has just been posted on their website. Do read the rest of it. There is so much info about conservation and protection of our native species. “Our year began as normal, with our attention focussed on maintaining our huge installation of barn owl and tawny owl boxes which are installed throughout Southern Mid Sussex. This year the weather was unusually wet for the first few months of 2025 and finding dry intervals in which we could carry out this work were few and far between. Often we had to resort to snatching at any moving dry interval that appeared. This made the exercise a prolonged one, and one which was subjected to increasing pressure to get it completed before the breeding season in late spring. When the owls begin breeding, we have to cease any maintenance work so that they are not disturbed.” There are also excellent photographs of the work as it is progressing.

Last of the crop for this year

HURST PLAYERS latest production, the comedy, ‘Sylvia’, by A.R. Gurney, directed by Annette Squire, was lots of fun, and a particular challenge for Daisy Swayne, who convincingly acted the part of the dog!The next production is ‘Two’ by Jim Cartwright, September 16-20, and is the Players contribution to Hurst Festival. And after that, dare I mention the panto, at this time of year? It’s Pinocchio, ‘The panto with no strings attached!’

124 HIGH STREET, the other side of the road from the Players Theatre, hosted ‘Something Rotten, or The Claudius Complex’ written and performed by Robert Cohen in Sam and Simon Nixon’s lovely theatre space. It was a brilliant monologue on the complicated relationships in Shakespeare’s Hamlet, presented by the King of Denmark.

HURSTPIERPOINT PARISH COUNCIL: The rest of this month’s committee meetings are as follows: 19th Finance Governance & Estates; 26th Full Council; 30th Planning. All meetings take place in the Village Centre and are open to the public. There is currently one vacancy for a parish councillor to be appointed by co-option. Full details on www.hurstpierpoint-pc.gov.uk Closing date 14 October 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watching the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final on Holy Trinity Church's big screen

ALISON BENNETT, MP: Our Member of Parliament writes a newsletter each Monday in which she tells us what she has been doing in Parliament and in the community, who she has met, and what initiatives she is taking. You can sign up to it by contacting [email protected].

EARLY EVENING MUSIC IN HOLY TRINITY: We are now planning the new season, starting in October, so if you have favourite performers you would like to hear again, please let us have contact details. Third Saturdays, 6-7.30 pm. [email protected]. The first of the new season’s events will feature the choir of our own Sussex-based Ukrainian residents, on Saturday 18 October.

This column is also available online at www.yourworld.net/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex/news/hurstpierpoint-village-news. And, of course, I can add photographs to this version.

Thank you for reading this column.I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know. It is also available online on www.yourworldnet/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.