Hurstpierpoint Village News

1,2,3 WASTE COLLECTION SERVICE

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1,2,3 WASTE COLLECTION SERVICE: Starting on Monday 3 November,the new programme introduces new weekly food waste collections, fortnightly recycling and three-weekly general waste collections. You can buy 10 litre compostable caddy liners from supermarkets, including the Coop to go inside the new containers we have all received and which we then put inside the new little green bin next to our big bins. This is such good news and will help to make Mid Sussex a cleaner, greener place to live. We’ve all had a leaflet about the new system, but if you can’t find it, there is info in the new Hurst Life. You can also sign up for the District Council’s newsletter on www.midsussex.gov.uk. x8g3qyt

SOUTH AVENUE RECREATION GROUND: As someone who lives near ‘The Rec’, I see every day how well used and popular it is. The Parish Council tells us that the District Council has now approved their funding application to install a new trampoline, and this will be done as soon as possible. Two new gates have been installed into the play area and they look very smart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PARISH COUNCIL: meeting dates for November are: 3rd Planning Committee; 13th Community Engagement Committee; 20th Finance Governance and Estates; 27th Full Council, followed by Village Centre Trustees Meeting. All meetings start at 7.30 pm and are open to the public. They do a splendid job on behalf of us all.

Hurstpierpoint High Street

HISTORICAL & GEOGRAPHICAL SOCIETY: Friday 31 October 7:30 pm, Guide HQ, SE corner of Trinity Road Car Park. “ The Long Walk Home” - The story of a Sussex naturalist and writer’s 348 mile walk from Sussex to his childhood home in Devon. There will be stories of the wildlife, folklore and history he discovered along the way. The speaker is the writer Michael Blencowe. Admission for non-members £5.00.

TIME TO REMEMBER SERVICE, Sunday 2 November, 3 pm You are warmly invited to a special service to remember loved ones who have died and give thanks for their lives. There will be an opportunity to light a candle in their memory, and time for quietness and reflection. The names of those who have died during the past three years, and of other loved ones whom families and friends wish to remember, will be read aloud. If you would like the names of loved ones to be read out at this service, please add their names to the sheet at the back of the church. The service is for everyone, no matter when or where bereaved, and whether connected with the church or not, so if you know anyone who might find it helpful, please tell them about it and invite them to come.

BONFIRE & FIREWORKS, Sunday 2 November, 4.30 pm, Danny Park. Gates open 4.30 pm, fireworks display 5.30 pm, bonfire lit 5.50 pm. Tickets www.dannybonfire.co.uk. And from Pierpoint Pet Supplies in the High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PAWS & CLAWS Animal Rescue Service Coffee Morning, Saturday 8 November, 10 am – 12 noon, Club Suite, Village Centre. Stalls will include Home-made cakes, raffle, tombola, gifts, jigsaws and Paws and Claws Christmas Cards and Calendars.

REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY, 9 November: The timetable for the Annual Service of Remembrance is as follows: 10.45 am The Parade leaves South Avenue and walks along the High Street to the War Memorial for the outdoor service starting at 11 am. The service inside Holy Trinity Church starts at 11.20 am. Road closures will be in place from 10 am to allow the parade to proceed. The Parish Council’s notice in Hurst Life asks that conversation is kept to a minimum during the procession and the service out of respect for the solemn nature of the occasion.

HURSTfolk. 7-9 November Now in its third year, this amazing not-for-profit 3 day festival will present 35 acts across seven venues, bringing together musicians, writers, and performers with an emphasis on accessibility, inclusion and supporting local talent. Highlights of this year’s programme include a special evening at The Players Theatre with TV and radio icon Eddy Temple-Morris. Also at The Players Theatre, acclaimed drummer and percussionist Terl Bryant brings his show Voice of Drums. Film lovers will also be treated to a special screening of Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii, the legendary 1972 concert film that captures the band at the height of their powers. The weekend also offers a mix of free-entry concerts alongside ticketed events, with every ticketed show setting aside a portion of free tickets for those on low incomes. www.hurstfolk.org.

HURSTPIERPOINT HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY 7.45 pm Tuesday 11 November, Village Centre: How to manage a Nature Reserve: An illustrated talk by Conservation Land Manager Steve Webster ‘Can we leave the countryside to Mother Nature or is intervention necessary to protect wild spaces’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HURST VILLAGE CINEMA: 9 November, 2.30 pm. Pink Floyd Live at Pompeii (PG); 21 November, 7.30 pm, Good One (15); 23 November, 2.30 pm, The Marching Band (15); 27 November, 6.30 pm NT Live, The Fifth Step. Tickets www.hurstfilms.com

NSPCC COMMITTEE host their very popular Annual Quiz Night, Saturday 22 November, 7 pm for 7.30 pm start, Bowls Club, South Avenue. Teams of 4-6 people. Tickets are £15 each to include a fish and chip supper. Available from Charlotte Grace Casuals, 40 High Street, Hurst. Cash only please. 07507 277689. Raffle and licenced bar.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: Friday 28 November from 6 pm – 9 pm and Saturday 29 November from 9.30 am – 1 pm; organised by Hurstpierpoint Gymnastics Club, at the Village Centre, with a wide range of stalls selling a variety of Christmas gift ideas. Cards, advent calendars, craft kits, pottery, knitted crafts, jewellery and much more will be available. For further information or stall availability, please contact [email protected]

SANTA SUNDAY: 7 December, 1230-1630 pm, all along the High Street: Our annual festive afternoon of live music, food and drink, gift stalls, activities for kids, and a visit from Santa too! More information on www.hurstsecretsanta.co.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HURST PLAYERS PANTO: 29-31 December, 1-4 January, matinees 2 pm, evenings 7 pm. ‘Pinocchio - the pantomime with no strings attached!’ Not to be missed! Book online from www.hurstplayers.org.uk or in person from PSP Homes, 106 High Street, Monday-Saturday during their opening hours.

RECYCLING: There is a collection point at Graham Foster’s depot at 41 Cuckfield Road (the old telephone exchange, on the left as you go down the hill) to recycle bikes, of all sorts, including scooters, if they are no longer required, or if they are in an unhappy state of disrepair or wear. Instead of gathering dust in the garage or planning a trip to the tip with them, please just drop them off there. If the repair men are not there, then bikes can be left at the gate. They will also happily take any tools, old or new, which are no longer required. Both bikes and tools go on to new users.

This column is also available online at www.yourworld.net/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex/news/hurstpierpoint-village-news. And, of course, I can add photographs to this version.

Thank you for reading this column.I am so glad when people take the trouble to tell me that it is useful to them. If there is anything that you would like included, just let me know. It is also available online on www.yourworldnet/sussex/west-sussex/mid-sussex.

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.