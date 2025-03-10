Hurstpierpoint Village News: additional news

Hurstpierpoint Historical & Geographical Society

Friday 28th March 7:30pm at Guide HQ SE corner of Trinity Road Car Park Hurstpierpoint.Hurstpierpoint Historical & Geographical Society Talk – “Deckchairs Piers & Souvenirs” A talk on the history of our seaside culture through the things that have made it distinctive - such as donkeys, piers, beach huts, paddle steamers, & ice cream cones! The speaker is author Dr Kathryn Ferry who has also appeared on TV in Villages by the Sea, Coast, Portillo’s Hidden History of Britain and many other programmes. Admission for non-members £4.00.