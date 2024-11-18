Hurstpierpoint Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

November 22 to 24, HURSTfolk returns for its second year this weekend and there are still tickets available though some events are fully booked.

There is so much talent in our village! Venues include the Hop Tub, 124 High Street, Players Theatre, the New Inn, and Danny House. There is a maximum ticket price of £10, with many events priced at £5, there are free entry events, and a portion of free tickets made available for low-income households. More information and booking on www.hurstfolk.org.

Saturday, November, 23, 7pm for 7.30pm start, Bowls Club, South Avenue: NSPCC Quiz Night with Fish and Chip Supper. Teams of 4 to 6 people. Tickets £15 each available from Charlotte Grace Casuals, 40 High Street, Tel: 07507 277689. Raffle and licenced bar.

Hurst Village Cinema tickets can be purchased online at www.hurstfilms.com and at Charlotte Grace at 40 High Street. Doors open 30 minutes before the film. Sunday, November 24; Four Daughters (15), 7.30 pm, Friday 29 November; One Life (12A), 3 pm, Sunday 1 December.

Margaret Carey, Hurstpierpoint Village Correspondent

Friday, November 29, 7:30pm, Guide HQ, Trinity Road Car Park: Hurstpierpoint Historical & Geographical Society Talk - Brighton in Old Photos. An illustrated talk on Brighton using old photographs to show how life has changed in the city. Speaker Chris Horlock. Everyone welcome. Admission for non-members £4.

Friday, November 29, 6-9 pm, and Saturday, November 30, 9.30am – 1pm: Village Centre: Hurstpierpoint Christmas Fair organised by Hurstpierpoint Gymnastics Club. Entry is free and there will be a wide range of stalls selling a variety of Christmas gift ideas - cards, Advent calendars, craft kits, pottery, knitted crafts, jewellery and much more. For further information or stall availability, please contact [email protected]

Saturday, November 30, 10am – 12noon, Holy Trinity Church: Café in Church with live music, stalls, gifts, cakes and more. Donations for raffle, tombola, cakes and good-as-new always welcome.

Sunday, December 1, 12.30pm – 4.30pm, Santa Sunday: Come and enjoy the traffic free High Street, with stalls from businesses and charities, and lots of ideas for your Christmas gifts.

Saturday, December 7, 3pm, Holy Trinity Church: Mid Sussex Sinfonia’s Christmas Concert with music by Berlioz, Bach and Holst among others, and lots of carols. Tickets from www.midsussexsinfonia.com/tickets or from Sue Carpenter on 01273 478036 and [email protected]. £13 in advance or £15 on the door.

Saturday, December 21, 6pm, Music in Holy Trinity Church: The final event this year welcome the Hurst, Hassocks & Ditchling U3a Singers, directed by Marcus Martin with Music for the Christmas season, with some carols for us all to sing. Seats are still only £8 each; you can book by emailing [email protected] or you can just turn up and pay on the door.

The programme for the first six months of next year is almost complete and includes poetry and music from the Hurst Poetry Group, Matthew’s music students, Lou Beckerman, Julie Roberts & Mike Hatchard, the Magdalena Reising Trio and Anckorn & Dolovich. Nearly always on third Saturdays.

St Lawrence School: Vacancy for Teaching Assistants, full and part-time posts available for people who can engage and motivate pupils in their learning, change and adapt to different circumstances and form positive relationships with pupils and colleagues.. For more details about the school, and for full details of the role, go to their website https://www.stlawrencehurst.co.uk/

Ukrainian Families: Rental accommodation is being sought by two Ukrainian families in Hurst for December onwards. Either 2 x 2-roomed or a five-roomed property If you or someone you know might be able to help, please contact [email protected].

The Hassocks Repair Café is open on every fourth Saturday of the month (same as the Village Market) except August and December, at the Age Concern Centre on Dale Avenue. Bring items for repair between 9.30-11.30am. They try to complete simple repairs that morning by 12.30pm. More complex tasks may be taken home by their repairers for pick up later. There is no need to book. More information on [email protected].

Please keep the information coming so that I can keep people in touch with what is happening. It’s particularly useful for people who don’t use social media or the internet.