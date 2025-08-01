Huxley’s Bird of Prey Centre & Gardens is delighted to announce it has been awarded the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award 2025!

Home to over 80 stunning birds of prey, an adorable family of meerkats, a quirky raven and talkative parrots, Huxley’s is almost entirely run by a dedicated team of volunteers.

Open Wed-Sunday, visitors are treated to two flying displays every day, followed by informative ‘meet a bird’ talks.

“We are absolutely thrilled to receive the Travellers’ Choice Award,” said Luke Lloyd, Director at Huxley’s. “This recognition is a real tribute to our beautiful birds, dedicated volunteers and the incredible support we receive from visitors. It shows that our mission to inspire, educate, and care for these amazing birds truly resonates with people.”

What visitors are saying on Tripadvisor:

“Absolutely magical experience – the staff are so knowledgeable, and the birds are stunning.”

“A hidden gem in Horsham – we learned so much and can’t wait to come back.”

The Travellers’ Choice Award is based on consistently positive feedback from visitors and reflects Huxley’s standing as a beloved destination for families, wildlife enthusiasts, and tourists alike.

Opening hours are Wed-Sat 11-5pm and Sundays 11-4pm. Huxley's can be found at the back of Hillier's Garden Centre, Horsham, where there is free parking.

Admission tickets are available at the door or online at www.huxleysbop.co.uk. Tickets for our experiences, such as meet the meerkats, barn owl, hawk walk etc are available on the website.

1 . Contributed Our dedicated and experienced volunteers are always happy to answer any questions about our birds. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Luke Lloyd with Kali, a white tailed sea eagle Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Its not just birds! We also have an adorable family of meerkats, a quirky rave and talkative parrots. Photo: Submitted