HVA launch Hastings Cancer Support Champions project

Hastings Voluntary Action (HVA) were delighted to launch the Hastings Cancer Support Champions project on Tuesday 10th June, in partnership with Macmillan. It is part of a national programme across the country, designed to help people to access services.

Around 60 people gathered in the Durbar Hall at Hastings Museum & Art Gallery, to hear powerful and moving stories from cancer champions, have frank conversations about diagnosis, treatment and prevention, enjoy delicious food by Rainbow Kitchen Magic and be uplifted by renowned local musician Liane Carroll playing live.

A cancer champion is a volunteer who is willing to have conversations about cancer in the community, or in the workplace. The project aims to increase awareness and uptake of cancer support services, including screening, particularly among those less likely to access them.

There was a marketplace of support services upstairs in the gallery, so people could become familiar with these and be able to signpost to exercise classes, complementary therapies, support groups and more.

Rainbow Kitchen Magic

Steve Manwaring, HVA CEO, said: “This is an important day for both our organisations, as this project builds on our health and wellbeing work to date, using an asset-based approach to reach deeply into communities.”

Jane Dodson, HVA Macmillan Project Manager said: “Our vision is for Hastings to be a place where no-one needs to feel alone or isolated when affected by cancer, whether directly or caring for loved ones.”

Yasmine Kamel, HVA, Macmillan Community Development Worker, said: “I am continually humbled and inspired by our Cancer Champions. They are wonderful, brave and make the work so enjoyable.”

The project is a founder member of Hastings and Rother Cancer Support Network, which aims to improve joint working, shared learning, reduce inequalities and improve pathways to care.

Hastings Voluntary Action CEO, Steve Manwaring

The project is actively recruiting volunteers, from all backgrounds, who can access free training, workshops, support drop-ins and activities. To find out more, come along to Central Hall, 6 Bank Buildings, Station Road, Hastings, Monday 23rd June from 1pm – 3pm, or email community development worker Yasmine on [email protected]