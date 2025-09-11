'I thoroughly enjoy being a Crowborough person' says one of its longest serving community figures

Mike moved to Crowborough in March 1976 and in September that year, he first became involved with Crowborough Athletic Football Club, running their under-13 team. His love for the game has also led him to refereeing at all levels and serving on the Football League committee, where he continues to make a meaningful impact on the sport.

In 1990 Mike and his wife formed an over 18’s team with the name CROWBOROUGH TOWN FC and they played at the Goldsmith Recreation Ground. Over the next 19 years 369 young men played for the club and probably 95% of them lived and/or worked in Crowborough. It really was a Crowborough Town club. The loyalty to the club and to the town is reflected in the fact that 5 players each played over 400 games, another 3 played over 300 games and yet another 14 appeared in over 200 games – including Neil Waller (later to become Councillor Neil Waller). Mike fondly remembers those days commenting, “the most pleasing aspect of the football club was the way that the players exemplified the ‘youth’ of Crowborough.

“Over the years we took teams to play in France, Portugal, the West of England, the East of the England and to Horwich, Crowborough’s twin town in Lancashire and I can honestly say that wherever the team played they were always asked to come back again.”

During this time there were four other Crowborough teams playing under various names and all five clubs played at the Goldsmith Ground. Five teams playing on three pitches needed managing, and the council were pleased to employ Mike to help allocate which team played on which pitch each week and streamline the invoice system, which made things much easier!

Over the years, Mike has gone on to wear many hats at the council. When he retired from a role as Corporate Hospitality and Entertaining Manager for a large drinks company, Mike began to increase his duties at the Council, helping out in a variety of roles, covering many aspects of Town life, from locking and securing the Town Hall (now the Police Station) after evening meetings to currently helping with testing and monitoring and anything else he is asked to turn his hand to. From his first day at the council, to his continued presence on council sites today, clipboard and temperature probe in hand, Mike’s contribution spans two decades of service and support. His deep knowledge of the town and his approachable, can-do attitude make him a familiar and respected presence at our sites. Whether he’s inspecting facilities or checking temperatures, his eye for detail and sense of duty remain as strong as ever.

Mike’s story is one of quiet dedication, professionalism, and deep-rooted community spirit. We’re proud to celebrate him- not just for what he’s done, but for how he’s done it: with care, consistency, and a true passion for service.