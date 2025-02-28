"I went for a hysterectomy for endometriosis and woke up to discover I had ovarian cancer at 33."

Ellie Stenning-Stride had arrived at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester for a hysterectomy, but instead doctors performed a six-hour emergency bowel resection after finding the cancer had spread throughout her abdomen.

After a further 12.5 hour operation followed by several rounds of chemotherapy, Ellie’s now living with a stoma and her cancer is being managed through life-saving treatment developed by Cancer Research UK.

Knowing how vital it is to fund new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, Ellie’s preparing to set thousands of people on their way at Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life events this summer by firing the klaxon.

Ellie said: “I was in complete, blind shock when I found out I had cancer, it was like they were telling someone else. But I’m a practical person and I know not to panic and to sit it out.

"Although it’s incurable, my medical team are treating it like it’s a chronic disease with the drugs we have available. But that’s why more research is so important because we know that almost 1 in 2 of us will get cancer.

“Race for Life and Pretty Muddy are a brilliant way to ensure the funding is there to continue to find new ways to diagnose, treat and prevent cancer. It was such a brilliant feeling when I crossed that finish line, bumping into my chemo nurses on the route.

“It’s a wonderful event to be part of, even if your life hasn’t been touched by cancer, but it can help ensure the research is there for someone in your life who might need it one day.”

Race for Life events take place across Sussex including: Eastbourne, Horsham, Hastings, Worthing, Brighton and Crawley. People of all ages and abilities are welcome to take part in the Race for Life 3k, 5k and 10k. And there's a mud-splattered 5k obstacle course, Pretty Muddy that also has a Pretty Muddy Kids option.

Anyone who joins between Monday March 17 and Sunday April 6 can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special sale by using the code 25SPRING.

Ellie crossed the Race for Life finish line back in 2023 as the event’s top fundraiser. Now she’s sharing her story during Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month this March to inspire people to sign up to the city’s events at raceforlife.org.

She describes being diagnosed with cancer as a chance discovery after years of living with the painful gynaecological condition, endometriosis which sees cells, similar to the ones in the lining of the womb, found elsewhere in the body.

Ellie said: “Cancer hadn’t been on anyone’s radar because of my young age and all my blood tests to detect any tumour markers had been fine.

“So, after years of keyhole surgeries and medications to manage my endometriosis, I’d decided to go ahead with a hysterectomy as I’d had my two children who are now 13 and 7.

“I was hardly able to walk with the pain when I was booked in for my operation, but when the surgeons opened me up, they took one look and said it was too complicated for them to operate.

“I was referred to another hospital and after a few cancellations due to COVID, I finally went for my 90-minute hysterectomy a week after my 33rd birthday in May 2022.

“But when I came out of surgery six hours later, my doctors explained that they’d also been unable to do the hysterectomy because there was something else that was invading my bladder, kidneys and bowel and they’d had to perform an emergency bowel resection.

“They’d taken samples which revealed stage 3c ovarian cancer and it was really advanced. Even though I was half prepared for what they were going to tell me, it doesn’t actually prepare you for hearing the words – ‘it’s cancer’.

“I needed to have another huge operation to remove as much cancer as they could from my body. The operation lasted 12.5 hours because the longer they operated, the more cancer they found. They managed to save my kidneys and bladder and they completed the hysterectomy, but I do now have a permanent stoma because my bowel was so diseased.”

In addition to the surgery, Ellie also received six rounds of chemotherapy drugs called paclitaxel and carboplatin. Carboplatin was developed by Cancer Research UK who also led the first-in human trials for this drug which treats 26,281 patients every year. It’s the current gold standard treatment for ovarian cancer, significantly improving survival and quality of life for women with this disease.

Ellie said: “In March 2023, I had the all clear and things were going fine. But in the months that followed, my blood test was showing that my CA125 was going up – an indicator that my cancer may be back. I also noticed two large lumps near my hip bone so my oncologist sent me for a PET scan in the November and I knew what he was going to say.

“My cancer had returned and this time it was treatable but incurable. My doctors are treating it like a chronic disease and something that we can manage through treatment. I’m now back on carboplatin chemotherapy and I’ve been coping well.

“I do struggle with my kidneys as a result of the cancer and surgeries but I try to stay as positive as I can. I haven’t got time to wallow and get scared – I want to put all my energy into my children.

“The first time I was diagnosed my youngest was four and a half and I ended up having major surgery on his fifth birthday. He saw me when I was very poorly, in and out of hospital and learning to walk again after surgery. Although he’s now seven, he now has severe separation anxiety.

“My daughter is 13 now so I can tell her things she can understand, but she has ADHD and autism so finds it difficult when I sometimes need a break or need to lay down.

“I’ve had two more rounds of carboplatin chemo and I’ll have a scan this month to see how I’m responding to treatment.

“I‘m still working as much as I can as an appropriate adult, supervising children when they are arrested to ensure they’re well-treated. I had begun training as a defence solicitor last September but my cancer meant I couldn’t commit to it.

“I’d love to try to get back into it one day and hope that my cancer can continue to be managed well without side effects so I can carry on working and do all the important things like being there for the school run.

“The research that’s been carried out into my treatment is allowing me to do that and I hope people will sign up to Race for Life to help people like me have more precious time with their families.

“I know what it feels like to cross that finish line and I hope people will team up with their friends and family to enjoy it together and know that they’re making a difference. I love reading why people are taking part and it’s such a great experience.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Every year around 55,800 people are diagnosed with cancer in the South East.

Elisa Mitchell, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in the region, said: “We are grateful to Ellie and her family for their support and know their story will make an impact on everyone who hears it.

“Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime but all of us can support the research that will beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

“We’d love for as many people as possible across Sussex to join us at Race for Life. There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone. Our events are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go- and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in.

“Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org

Common symptoms of ovarian cancer

Pain

You might have pain or discomfort in:

your tummy (abdomen)

the area between your hip bones (pelvis)

your back - although this is less common

Swollen tummy

Feeling bloated or an increase in the size of your tummy that doesn’t go away can be a symptom of ovarian cancer.

Loss of appetite

You might feel full quickly when you eat. Or you may not feel like eating.

Urinary changes

You may need to pee more often, or have to go more urgently.

Other symptoms of ovarian cancer

You may also have some other symptoms. These include:

Tiredness

You might feel extremely tired for no obvious reason if you have ovarian cancer.

Bowel changes

You might have loose poo or need to poo more often (diarrhoea). Or you may go less often or have hard poo (constipation).

Weight loss and feeling sick

You might lose weight even if you aren’t trying to. This might be due to feeling sick.

Indigestion

Indigestion causes heartburn, bloating and sickness. It is a common problem in the general population, and for most people it isn't a sign of cancer.

Vaginal bleeding

You might notice bleeding in between your periods. Or you could have bleeding from your vagina after your menopause.

You should see your doctor if you have symptoms that are unusual for you or won't go away. Your symptoms are unlikely to be cancer, but it is important to get them checked by a doctor.

