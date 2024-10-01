Iden Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hello Village Voice Readers, the winter warmers are in full time use already.

HARVEST FESTIVAL. We intend to hold our Harvest Festival Service with appropriate seasonal readings at All Saints Church – Iden on Sunday 13th October at 10am. This will be for the entire family without communion to be followed by refreshments in the Old Hall. As is usual all gifts will be donated to the Rye Food Bank.

HARVEST LUNCH. On Saturday 19th October 12 – 2pm. The Village Hall committee will be hosting yet another Lunch this month. We are visiting a more warm, homely and autumn scenery this time. Come and visit us and settle down to either meat or vegetable cottage pie, with Apple crumble and a tea or coffee £10 per person.

THE SHOEBOX APPEAL. Iden residence have always been very quick to help others less fortunate and this is one of the appeals we like to help with. We ask people to join in with our Shoebox Appeal 2024 and fill a Shoebox for a family – not just a child. The list contains items for all family members and includes different items. The Shoebox appeal has been running since 1992. Delivering smiles to thousands of people in Eastern Europe over the years. It’s a really simple idea, anyone can get involved. We’re always looking for help from schools, churches and businesses, as well as individuals to join in with the Shoebox Appeal. Your shoeboxes will go to the poorest people in Ukraine, Bulgaria and Romania. Unlike many other shoebox appeals, our scheme collects boxes for entire families and the elderly, so nobody’s left out. We believe that sending shoeboxes shows love from British people to those in war-torn or poverty-stricken circumstances, regardless of their background, colour, creed or religion. The families who receive your Christmas shoeboxes often have to choose between buying food or fuel. Buying presents is a low priority, as their homes often lack running water or are cold, damp and dark because they have no electricity. Our Shoebox Appeal list mixes eleven essential and luxury items. For example: knitted hat, chocolate, soap and flannel, toothbrush and toothpaste, candle and holder, playing cards, hairbrush, tape measure, soft toy, calculator, shampoo. Details of this year's boxes and the full leaflet is available in All Saints Church, Iden. Boxes to be in the Church please by SUNDAY 27 OCTOBER. Thank you.

Please don’t forget to join our many clubs and groups in Iden We have our regular Short Mat Bowls every Wednesday from 2 til 4. A friendly group of people who are happy to welcome newcomers for a leisurely game of bowls in a warm, dry hall. The Iden WI have approximately 25 residences, come and join us in the hall on the 2nd Tuesday of every month for a warm drink, catch up on the local gossip and listen to one of our many interesting speakers.

Hymnsong plus will now be on the first and third Tuesday of the month at the usual time of 10.30am in the Old Hall. It will be the same mixture of hymns, songs and poems followed by coffee and custard creams. The ability to sing in not a requirement and 15th October is the date of the next one. Come and give it a try.

October Dates: -

3rd October. Bingo, in the Village Hall. Doors open 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

7th October. Pop In, in the Village Hall 11am.

8th October. WI meeting, at the Village Hall. 7.30pm.

9th October. Short Mat Bowls, in the Village Hall. 2pm – 4pm

13th October. Harvest Festival, at All Saints Church at 10am. Refreshments afterwards.

15th October. HymnSong Plus, at the Old School Hall, from 10.30am

16th October. Short Mat Bowls, in the Village Hall 2pm – 4pm

17th October. Bingo, in the Village Hall. Doors open at 2pm eyes down 2.30pm

19th October. Harvest Lunch, in the Village Hall. 12 – 2pm.

21st October. Pop In, at the Village Hall 11am.

23rd October. Short Mat Bowls, in the Village Hall. 2pm – 4pm.

27th October. Church Service, at All Saints Church 10am.

30th Short Mat Bowls, in the Village Hall 2pm – 4pm.

31st October. Bingo in the Village Hall. Doors open 2pm. Eyes down 2.30pm.

Iden Village Hall is available to be hired for most events, call Teresa on 01797 280143.

If you have anything you would like to add for next week. Contact Claire on [email protected] or 01797 280500 before the end of the weekend.